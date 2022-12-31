News you can trust since 1754
Auld Lang Syne: All the best photos from Haworth's famous New Year's fell race

It's the fell race which sees dozens of runners say farewell to the year that has gone by braving the cold of Bronte Country.

By Victoria Finan
6 hours ago

And 2022’s Auld Lang Syne saw plenty of runners leap through the countryside near Haworth – many in fancy dress.

The Yorkshire Post’s Tony Johnson was on hand to capture the best moments from a thrilling morning for runners.

The6.7 mile race is organised by Wharfedale Harriers and heads up to Top Withins – believed to be the inspiration for Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights.

31 December 2022..... Runners set off onto the moors at the start of the Auld Lang Syne fell race at Haworth for the annual New Years Eve event. Picture Tony Johnson

31 December 2022..... Runners set off onto the moors at the start of the Auld Lang Syne fell race at Haworth for the annual New Years Eve event. Picture Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

31 December 2022..... Runners set off onto the moors at the start of the Auld Lang Syne fell race at Haworth for the annual New Years Eve event. Picture Tony Johnson

31 December 2022..... Runners set off onto the moors at the start of the Auld Lang Syne fell race at Haworth for the annual New Years Eve event. Picture Tony Johnson

Photo: Tony Johnson

Harry Potter crosses Haworth Moor inthe Auld Lang Syne fell race the annual New Years Eve event.

A grown up Harry Potter swaps Hogwarts for Haworth Moor in the Auld Lang Syne fell race

Photo: Tony Johnson

A fairy runner tackles the the moors in the Auld Lang Syne fell race

A fairy runner tackles the the moors in the Auld Lang Syne fell race

Photo: Tony Johnson

