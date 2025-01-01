Auld Lang Syne fell race: Best pictures as fell runners tackle high winds in annual race

The challenging course sees competitors, often in fancy dress, run a 6.7 mile course from Penistone Hill Country Park up to Top Withins - believed to be the inspiration for Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights.

Organised by the Wharfedale Harriers, the run has been a mainstay of the festive calendar since 1994 and is immensely popular with racers.

The race is sponsored by the Daleside Brewery with each competitor earning, at the very least, a bottle of beer for their efforts.

A festive theme was chosen as fancy dress inspiration by some competitors, with one racer dressed as a turkey and another as Santa Claus.

Other runners chose to don costumes including Elvis Presley, a banana, Fred Flintstone and a two-person donkey.

Traditional prizes were given for the fastest runners in both male and female categories, as well as for veterans running in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

The best fancy dress costumes were also recognised at a post-race ceremony.

The race was originally the brainchild of Dave and Eileen Woodhead, known together as the Woodentops.

The couple were behind many of West Yorkshire’s famous fell races, including The Stoop, until they retired in 2017 having been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the sport.

And two fans of the Auld Lang Syne race are the triathlon winning Brownlee brothers, Jonny and Alistair.

Jonny Brownlee was crowned King of Haworth Moor in 2012 after winning the race – the same year he took home a bronze medal at the London Olympic Games.

