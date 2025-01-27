Auschwitz liberation: Yorkshire survivors remember horrors of Nazi Holocaust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now 89-year-old, of Leeds, refuses to hold onto hate. She has great-grandchildren of her own now. Toddler twins, a boy and a girl. Their picture shines on the dresser.

“My message is to be tolerant of our differences,” she said. “I didn’t ask to be born Jewish. It is terrible. There is so much hatred in the world.”

Today marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The most notorious and largest Nazi death camp.

Liesel's with mother Martha Meier, Dyes Park, Hildesheim, Germany, 1935. Liese fled Nazi Germany when was 4 in 1939.

There aren’t many survivors now. Arek Hersh is 94. He too lives in Leeds, after he was brought to Britain as one of the Windermere Boys.

When he walked through the gates of Auschwitz he was just 12 years old, trying to be brave. He’d heard the rumours. He didn’t want them to be true.

“I’d heard enough, to guess,” he said. “In the beginning I couldn’t believe it. It’s a good job I did.

“I was brave,” he added. “I told them I was older. That’s why they let me through. I would have been put through the gas chambers.”

Holocaust survivor Liesel Carter, 89, now living in Leeds. Liesel was born in Germany in 1935 and at the age of four she was forced to travelled alone across Europe to Britain to escape from Nazism. Picture: James Hardisty.

Arek, a Polish Jew, was 11-years-old when he was first sent to a concentration camp. The Nazis had come for his father, who escaped. They took the boy instead.

He lived only because he worked for the camp commander, cleaning his room. It was an easier job, with the chance to steal food.

But soon, all around him, people started to die. Of 1,000 men to start with, 11 survived. When he made it home, his father was gone.

He was sent to Łódź ghetto. Then to the death camp at Chelmno. Eventually Arek was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh pictured in 2018. Picture by Simon Hulme

Today he remembers the stripes; of uniform suits, hats and shoes. Three days a week he would go out to catch fish for the officers. Sometimes he could steal one to cook.

“It was a terrible life,” he said. “Surrounded by barbed wire, guards with guns. It was shocking. Most of us were sent to the gas chambers.”

Arek was sent on a death march to Czechoslovakia. It was a month long journey, on the trains. There were 3,000 people to start. Only 600 survived.

“They gave us no food,” he said. “When the trains stopped, we ate the grass. We stopped and picked the grass and we ate it.

“Many people died. Eating grass, I survived. Not many of us did.”

As today marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Red Army, Mr Hirsh will take time to remember. The electrician, who raised his three children in Leeds, was later made an MBE for services to education.

“I can’t believe it’s been 80 years,” the now 94-year said. “I tell people what happened to me. My whole family was wiped out.

“If you forget, it can happen again. My hope is it never happens again. It should never have been allowed to happen.”

Mrs Carter, who also married in Leeds and raised her own family here, doesn’t count herself as a Holocaust survivor.

She reserves that name for those like Arek who lived through unspeakable horrors.

Her mother had fled in 1939, but hadn’t been allowed to take Liesel with her. When she finally sent for her, the little girl had to travel alone.

She can remember strangers at train stations, guiding her to platforms. There was Christmas with a family in Norway, who took her to the pantomime.

Then, feeling seasick, on a boat to England.

“I was travelling, on my own, at the age of four,” she said. “I’m lucky. I got out.”

Liesel was taken to Hull for a while. Cottingham, Goathland, staying with foster families. The couple that raised her, in Leeds, wanted to adopt.

Had she stayed in Germany, she says now, she would not be alive today.

“I would not have survived,” she said. “We were all being rounded up and sent to the camps.

“We have to educate the youngsters,” she adds urgently. “To be kind to one another. To be tolerant, regardless of race or religion.”

Mrs Carter believes today is a changed world. Today, there are school visits from refugees. There was a time when children shouted at her, to go back where she came from.

Little did they know, she said, that her family was being murdered.

“It is still happening all over the world,” she said. “People are victimised for their race or colour or religion. It happens all the time.

“What we are missing is friendship. Hopefully the families will carry this on. We shouldn’t forget.”