Author Jack Sheffield was approaching retirement from a nearly four-decade teaching career when his late mother told him of her parting wish.

"She said to me ’You know those lovely stories you read to me, I want you to write them up in a book, a proper book’,” recalls Jack. “She was very poorly in St James’s Hospital in Leeds and I went to see her, not realising quite how poorly she was and that’s what she said.

"I said ‘oh right, yes mother’ and I turned to leave and she held my hand, squeezed it and said ‘do you promise?’. She passed away that night and my wife said to me ‘you’ve got to do this Jack’.”

Author Jack Sheffield, whose books have been inspired by his teaching career.

Eighteen years ago, in 2007, his debut novel Teacher, Teacher! was published, the first in what would go on to be a 15-book series set in the late 1970s and 80s, when Jack was headteacher of two schools in North Yorkshire.

It was during that time that he began writing short stories about the humorous, and occasionally sad, times in his working life, some of which later appeared as chapters in his Teacher series.

His more recent work, including his latest book University Secrets, which was published last month, has focused on the trials and tribulations of life at a fictional Yorkshire university, inspired by Jack’s time as a senior lecturer in primary education at the former Bretton Hall higher education college.

“A lot of the really humorous and poignant happenings in my teaching career are within the Teacher series and likewise in this University series (with my university teaching career),” says Jack. He would often jot down happenings in ring binder notebooks but it wasn’t until he retired that he began writing full-time.

Jack Sheffield's latest novel is set in York.

Old habits die hard, he jokes, and Jack finds he works best with a structured school-like day. That begins at 7am in the winter months and 6am in the summer, with writing breaks at ‘morning playtime’, lunch and ‘afternoon playtime’. "I had spent a lifetime living my stories and now I have the opportunity to write them,” the 80-year-old reflects.

Were it not for his mother’s powers of persuasion, however, Jack may never have gone into the teaching career that has inspired his books. At 16, he began work for a roofing firm as a ‘pitch boy’, carrying buckets of boiling bitumen up a ladder to make roofs waterproof.

“After three weeks my hands and arms were so badly burned,” he remembers, “so I was sent to the next job - stripping an asbestos roof. So for three weeks then, I was breathing in this cloud of asbestos and when I finished that I was sent to another job, which fortunately turned out to be my last one. Ironically, it was to clean the gutters out at Bretton Hall.”

The night he finished that job, Jack returned home to find a representative from Roundhay Grammar School stood in the kitchen. “He said, ‘your Jack won the essay prize, why don’t you send him back to school to do his A-levels? He could make something of himself’.

"My dad said ‘he already has, he’s earning nine pound a week’. My mother stood up to him and said go in the front room. There were raised voices and when they came back, my father very reluctantly said ‘you go back to school on Monday’.”

In the 1960s, Jack then trained to be a teacher at what was St John’s College in York. His latest book in his University series is set in the city in the year 1990 and centres on lecturer Doctor Tom Frith, who is newly engaged to Norwegian music tutor Inger Larson. “She has a real difficult secret in her backstory and it is resolved in this book in quite a dramatic way,” Jack teases. “I know York well,” he adds. “I lived there for a long time. It’s a great city.”

It was, however, more than 20 miles away in Leeds where the seeds of Jack’s literary journey were first sown, during his upbringing on the Gipton estate. Books at home, though, were far from plentiful, in a family short of money.

Jack, who now lives in Hampshire, found himself cleaning tin baths on a weekend to help towards the food bill and by the time he was seven, there was “no chance” of feeding him during the summer holidays. So each year until the age of 16, Jack was sent to stay with a relative on a farm in Buckinghamshire, and recalls travelling by train with a postcard stuck to his clothes showing the address of his intended destination.

It wasn’t until Christmas 1953, eight years after he was born, that he owned his first book – Five Go off to Camp by Enid Blyton. It was a second hand copy, costing six old pence and only in later years did Jack realise how difficult it would have been for his mother to afford.

Rather, most of what Jack read was borrowed from his local library, a concept introduced to him by a teacher at primary school. "He read White Fang to us and I said ‘I’d like to be an author sir like Jack London’. He said ‘well you have to read books’ and I said ‘we haven’t got any sir’ so he directed me towards the local library.”

Here, Jack’s journey began in earnest, in an East Leeds wonderland of books. The Invisible Man by H. G. Wells was novel of choice on his first visit and he spent nearly two hours reading as much as he could before the building closed for the day.

“Then I hid the book – it took me three weeks to read it and four weeks to realise you could borrow books,” Jack says. He’s read a book every week of his life ever since. “Reading and writing have been my main hobbies throughout my whole life,” he notes. “It’s remarkable really, what a journey that little lad has been on.”