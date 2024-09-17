We are reaching autumn when the leaves change colour and there is a nip in the air - here is a list of gardens and nature reserves in Yorkshire where you can appreciate the beauty of the season.

Autumn can be a beautiful time to go for a casual stroll or, if you are feeling more adventurous, a hike in some of the breath-taking gardens, parks and nature reserves.

Yorkshire is well known for its stunning plant and bird species that reside in these areas and if you are an admirer of nature and wildlife, there are plenty of places to embrace the autumn season.

From popular and well known attractions such as Aysgarth Falls to lesser known places that don’t get nearly enough attention for their beauty - here are some of our favourite places for an autumn walk.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Barlow Common Nature Reserve

This nature reserve is home to a variety of wildlife species and was once a rubbish tip before it was transformed into a sanctuary for wildlife.

Location: Selby, YO8 8EZ.

Traditional road signs and village nameplates being restored in the Howardian Hills. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 96 reviews.

Nidderdale National Landscape

The Nidderdale Landscape is located between Wharfedale and Harrogate and has a rich history of agriculture, mining, quarrying and textiles.

Location: The Old Workhouse, King Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5LE.

Close to Wintringham on the Yorkshire Wolds Way. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 2,846 reviews.

Skipton Castle Woods

Skipton Castle Woods is well hidden behind the castle and it is a rare ancient woodland habitat with a rich history and stunning seasonal aesthetic as well as wildlife to observe.

Location: Skipton, BD23 1AW

The footpath from Catrigg Force towards the village of Stainforth. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 146 reviews.

Yorkshire Wolds Way

The trail extends for 79 miles through beautiful countryside paths along wooded slopes and dry valleys, there are also vineyards, lavender farms and cosy pubs along the way.

Location: Hessle, HU13 0HA.

It has a rating of five stars on Tripadvisor with 47 reviews.

Newby Hall and Gardens

The award winning gardens were mainly created in the early 1920s and have developed over the years.

Location: Newby Hall & Gardens, Estate Office, Newby Hall, Ripon, HG4 5AE.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 961 reviews.

Catrigg Force

This is a hidden gem which is situated within a wooded gorge and is a perfect isolated waterfall that looks stunning in autumn.

Location: Yorkshire Dales National Park, Stainforth, Settle, BD24 9PZ.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 25 reviews.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The park has an art gallery outside as well as indoor exhibition spaces and showcases famous artists including Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.

Location: West Bretton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 9,788 reviews.

Stainforth Force

Stainforth Force has a stunning waterfall which is situated on the River Ribble and from the National Park car park you can follow the Pennine Bridleway signs through the picnic spot and over the railway. Once you cross over the narrow packhorse bridge, you can take the footpath through the fields and you will arrive at one of the national park’s most popular locations.

Location: Settle, BD24 9PH.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 833 reviews.

Otley Chevin Country Park

This park is on the ridge on the south side of Wharfedale and overlooks the town of Otley and includes a designated nature reserve featuring woodland, crags and open heathland.

Location: The Whitehouse Visitor Centre/Johnny La, Otley, LS21 3JL.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 270 reviews.

Askham Bog Nature Reserve

This reserve is located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest within the Vale of York and is considered one of the most ecologically diverse sites in Northern England.

Location: Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3QX.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 270 reviews.

Seven Bridges Valley

This circular walk includes a Lake outfall and follows the meandering Skell river along the valley through a series of arched bridges.

Location: Ripon, HG4 3DY.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 35 reviews.

Howardian Hills National Landscape

These are a range of hills and landscapes owned by the Castle Howard estate between the Yorkshire Wolds, the North York Moors and the Vale of York.

Location: The Old Vicarage, Bondgate, Helmsley, York, YO62 5BP.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,220 reviews.

Malham Cove

This is a large curved limestone formation which was formed by a waterfall carrying meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age more than 12,000 years ago.

Location: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 5,460 reviews.

The Yorkshire Arboretum

This arboretum is situated near Malton and is run as a joint venture between Castle Howard Estates and Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew. It dates back to 1959 and comprises more than 6,000 trees, including some that are rare or endangered.

Location: Castle Howard, York, YO60 7BY.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 795 reviews.

Thorp Perrow

This Victorian arboretum has rare trees and shrubs, a tea room, birds of prey displays, an adventure playground, a mammal centre with wallabies and a raptor conservation centre. There are seasonal trails you can take with your family or friends.

Location: Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Bedale, DL8 2PS.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,049 reviews.

Aysgarth Falls Yorkshire Dales National Park

These three stepped waterfalls at Aysgarth have been a tourist attraction for more than 200 years and were the location for a scene from the 1991 film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner.

Location: Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre, Church Bank, Aysgarth, Leyburn, DL8 3TH.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 6,233 reviews.

Marsden Moor

There are various guided walks you can take where you can explore and learn all about the moorland, with stunning views all around.

Location: Moor Estate Office and Exhibition Room, Station Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6DH.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 692 reviews.

Walmgate Stray

This area is ideal for people who enjoy walking or cycling and is a marshy moorland with grassy spaces, grazing cattle and a paved pathway.

Location: York, YO10 5NG.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 104 reviews.

The Stray

The Stray dates back to 1778 and was created from the forest of Knaresborough to connect Harrogate’s springs together in one area and is one of the town’s most popular landmarks.

Location: 16 W Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ.