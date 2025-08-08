Aysgarth Falls: Warnings after eight people "fall ill" after paddles and swims in River Ure

Eight people have fallen ill after paddling in Aysgarth Falls according to campaigners

Eight people have fallen ill in recent weeks after swimming in a Yorkshire beauty spot, according to water pollution campaigners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stop Ure Pollution is now calling on visitors to the River Ure in Wensleydale to make themselves aware of the risk, after their testing found high levels of bacteria in the water at Aysgarth Falls.

Two of those who became unwell were hospitalised, with one requiring a five day stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dog has also fallen ill and been diagnosed with e.coli, according to the group.

Professor Richard Loukota, chairman of the group, tests the water at Aysgarth Falls for endotoxins, which can include e.coli. Salmonella, Legionella and Vibrio.

His past three readings, on July 20, 27 and August 2 have all shown the water is “high risk” for swimmers.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said pollution levels were “disappointing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Loukota said: “I don’t think it’s reasonable to say people shouldn’t be allowed in the river. It’s a natural resource that gives a lot of people great pleasure.

“We don’t know why it’s suddenly got so bad. We certainly seem to have got a load of people getting poorly up and down the Ure.”

Yorkshire Water said it is investing “millions” into plans to stop sewage discharges in the Ure over the next few years.

But Professor Loukata said: “I think Yorkshire Water could do a lot more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When your chief executives are getting huge pay-outs and not doing much about it, we’re just getting platitudes about plans to send money.

“You tell that to the people in hospital.”

He is urging visitors to the Ure to practise hand hygiene and make themselves aware of the risks if they do choose to swim or paddle.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water, said: “Bacteria in rivers comes from a variety of sources - including storm overflow discharges, agricultural run off, and wildlife.

“We are determined to play our part to improve river health and we will be investing millions of pounds in 14 storm overflows that discharge into the River Ure over the next five years to help improve river health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of a £1.5bn investment across the region to reduce discharges into watercourses. While we reduce discharges, it is important other organisations, businesses, and individuals come together so we can tackle all sources of pollution to our region’s watercourses.”

It comes after two more designated bathing sites in Cumbria were given “do not swim” advisories by the Environment Agency earlier this week bringing the total to four.