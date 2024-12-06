A baby rhino left fighting for its life following a hyena attack in South Africa is now recovering thanks to a blanket made by a group of knitting grannies.

The three-week-old rhino, named Hercules, was savaged by a pack of hyenas in Mpumalanga and suffered fractures, crush injuries and several infected wounds.

But after being transported to a specialist rhino hospital the youngster was able to keep warm under a blanket knitted 5,000 miles away in Yorkshire.

Hercules is now expected to make a full recovery thanks in part to "The Knitting Nannas" from a care home in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Joyce Wooffindin, 83, who is part of the group at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: "I feel extremely proud that I have been part of this project and to see Hercules wearing one of our blankets brought a tear to my eye."

Fellow resident Betty Wood, 100, was born and raised in Durban, South Africa, before moving to England with her late husband, Ron, after the end of the Second World War, in 1945.

She said: "I feel by taking part in this project I have done something for my home country and Hercules is so cute."

Sheila O'Neill, 83, another member of the knitting group, said: "Seeing Hercules in one if our blankets has made my day. He is such a cute little fellow."

(L-R) Liz Conroy, from Blankets For Baby Rhinos and Val Dixon, a friend of Hazelgrove Court Care Home, who donated wool to The Knitting Nannas

The Knitting Nannas have been producing knitted blankets for wildlife charity Blankets For Baby Rhinos.

The blankets were taken to South Africa by the charity's trustee Liz Conroy, who made sure the group got to see their hard work in action.

Hercules was transported to the Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary, in the greater Barberton Nature Reserve - over 8,046km away from the knitting group.

Liz Conroy, from Blankets For Baby Rhinos, said: "Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary is the largest orphaned rhinos sanctuary in the world. They specialise in the rescue, rehabilitation, rewilding and protection of orphaned and injured rhinos.

"Blankets For Baby Rhinos was launched to support wildlife orphanages such as this by supplying them with knitted and crochet blankets and clothing. We also use our crafts to raise funds for our beneficiaries to supply much needed equipment and animal feed.

"We welcome knitters, crocheters and crafters to produce items that we can use as donations and The Knitting Nannas from Hazelgrove Court Care Home were kind enough to get involved.

"Their donations are really helping with the care and recovery of orphaned baby rhinos in South Africa, including little Hercules, so we thank them for their support and hope others will be encouraged to join us in protecting this critically endangered species."

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: "Our residents were delighted when Liz sent us a photo of Hercules wearing one of our blankets.

"After being attacked by hyenas at just three-weeks-old, little Hercules was left fighting for his life, but this little rhino calf has shown immense strength, endurance and determination and is on the way to recovery.