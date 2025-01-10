Baildon Recreation Centre: Proposals to closure centre to be reconsidered

Proposals to close a leisure facility in Baildon in the next few weeks will be reconsidered after Councillors argued the justification was “too thin.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford Council announced the proposed closure of Baildon Recreation Centre late last year as part of a shake up in its sports facilities.

The authority argued that the centre was the least used of the district’s Council-run leisure facilities, and the review found that it would cost the taxpayer more than £900,000 to carry out maintenance to the centre.

It also has no disabled access, and is prone to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baildon Recreation Centre

Bradford Council’s Executive voted to move ahead with the planned closure – at the end of March – at a meeting in December.

A the closure was suggested after a review into the 10 Council run sports facilities in the District.

But Baildon Councillor Debbie Davies (Cons) “called in” the decision for further scrutiny – and at a meeting earlier this week Councillors voted for the plans to be debated further before any final decision is made.

Cllr Davies had argued the report that recommended the centre be shut was lacking detail, and added: “The information presented to the Executive was inaccurate as it said there was “an extremely low number of users”, a “poor customer experience” and that “there are no implications known at this stage on children and young people” when over 80 children each week enjoy dance classes at the venue in addition to badminton players, wheelchair table tennis, three “keep moving” classes per week to keep older people active and it has been the home of Shipley Model Railway Society for the past 42 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The call in was discussed at a meeting of the Council’s Regeneration and Environment Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday evening.

At the meeting Coun Davies also raised the recently announced temporary closure of Keighley Leisure Centre. That centre will shut from February until Summer for essential maintenance.

Coun Davies suggested the closure of Baildon Recreation Centre be delayed to allow users of Keighley Leisure Centre to continue sports like badminton and table tennis while the refurbishment takes place.

Also speaking at Tuesday’s meeting was Councillor Martin Love (Green, Shipley). He said the report that summed up the Council’s months’ long review into leisure services was lacking. He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The report that went to the Executive was so thin. It was the whole process behind this closure I was bothered about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are meant to have a consultation first and then make a decision – I felt the Council was putting the cart before the horse.

“This is not how the Council should do these things, it seemed like they were rushing through the decision.

“It looks to me like the building has been allowed to decline over the years.”

Members of the scrutiny committee voted to send the decision back – meaning it will be discussed at a future full Council meeting before a final decision is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad