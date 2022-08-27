Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Malton's famous Food Lovers Festival to an outdoor storytelling session in Beningbrough Hall, there is something for everyone.

August Bank Holiday Craft Fair - Hawes

Malton food and drink festival. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

This event takes place from Saturday, August 27 at 9am to Monday, August 29 finishing at 3.30pm.

The three day show is held at the Market House in the centre of Hawes and will feature a wide range of high quality hand-made crafts and art products made by local and regional exhibitors.

Admission is free.

Little Bird Artisan Market - Ripon

Date: From Saturday, August 27 at 10am to Sunday, August 28 at 3pm.

Address: Market Place, Ripon, HG4 1BW.

There will be jewellery, crafts, art, candles, skincare, homeware, local alcoholic beverages, cheese, bread, cakes, jams, pickles and so much more.

Outdoor Storytelling - Beningbrough Hall, York

Date: Monday, August 29 from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Beningbrough Hall and Gardens, York, YO30 1DD.

Malton Food Lovers Festival - Newgate, Malton

Date: From Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29.

Address: 88 Old Maltongate, Malton, YO17 7EG.

Yorkshire Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks is headlining this popular event in Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

There will be artisan stalls, delicious street food, talks, tastings, celebrity chefs, demonstrations, a festival bar, live music and much more.

Manor Farm Festival - West Lutton, Ryedale

Date: Saturday, August 27 from 2pm to 7pm.

Address: Manor Farm, West Lutton, Ryedale, YO17 8TA.

There will be live music, craft beers, street food and craft stalls as well as lots of family fun. The live music will be headlined by Flat Cap Carnival along with local supporting acts including Beat and The Bear, Amy Jayne Milton, That Clinton Band, Rich Hardcastle, as well as live ceilidh and workshops.

Malham Show - Malham

Date: Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 5pm.

Address: Chapel Gate, Malham, BD23 4DA.