Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Malham Show was held on August 24, 1907 at Airton and has been continuing every year since.

The popular Yorkshire event has held various activities and this year is no exception; with animal shows, fancy dress competitions, charity auctions, a trailquest, a vintage agricultural vehicles show, Haworth Brass Band and lots more, there is plenty to get busy with at Malham Show this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 5pm. The address is: Malham Show, Chapel Gate, Malham, BD23 4DA.

Most Popular

A view from the top of Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Here is the full list of activities and events and their times (subject to change).

Main Ring

Cattle Judging (9.30am to 11.45am)

Parade of Vintage Tractors (12pm to 12.30pm)

Airedale Beagles (12.30pm to 1pm)

Children’s Sports and Egg Throwing (1pm to 1.45pm)

Fancy Dress (1.45pm to 2pm)

Dog Classes (2pm to 2.45pm)

Grand Parade of Cattle and Presentation of Trophies (2.45pm to 3pm)

Junior Fell Races followed by Senior Fell Race (3pm to 4.30pm)

Charity Auction of Gifted Goods (5pm)

Speed Sheep Shearing Demonstration (5.15pm)

Around the Showfield

Clear Round Show Jumping Starts (8.15am) - Show Jumping Ring

Clear Sound Working Hunter (8.15am) - Working Hunter Ring

Trailquest Entries Open (8.30am) - Trailquest HQ

Dry Stone Walling Starts (8.30am) - Walling Area

Trailquest Starts (9am)

Sheep, Lambs, YFC Classes Judging (9.30am) - Sheep Pens

Children’s sections, produce, handicrafts Judging, closed to the public (10am to 12pm) - Produce Tent

Walling Q&A (10am) - Walling Area

Gun Dog Display (10am) - Gun Dog Display area

Jumping Classes start (10.30am) - Show Jumping Ring

Vintage Agricultural Vehicles & Morris Minor - Judging and Presentation of Trophies (10.30am) - Relevant areas

Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (10.30am) - Event Ring

Young Handler - Sheep Judging (11am) - Sheep Pens

Haworth Brass Band (11.30am and throughout the day) - Band area

Luncheon (12pm) - Luncheon Tent

Thwaites’ Dray with the magnificent Shire Horses (12pm) - Around the Showfield

Gun Dogs Display (12pm) - Gun Dogs Display area

Walling Q&A (12pm) - Walling area

Children’s Entertainment including Magician, Clown and Punch and Judy (12pm onwards) - The Shed and Children’s Zone

Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (12.30pm) - Event Ring

Sheep Dogs Demonstration (12.30pm) - Sheep Dogs Demonstration Arena

In Hand Classes start (12.30pm) - Working Hunter Ring

Championship Sheep - Judging with Commentary and Presentation of Trophies (1.30pm) - Sheep Pens

Gun Dogs Display (1.30pm) - Gun Dogs Display area

Ridden Classes start (2pm) - Working Hunter Ring

Walling Q&A (2pm) - Walling area

Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (2.30pm) - Event Ring

Children’s and Produce Trophies Presentation (2.40pm) - Produce Tent

Sheep Dogs Demonstration (3pm) - Sheep Dog Demonstration Arena

Gun Dogs Display (3.30pm) - Gun Dog Display area

Collection of Prize Money (4.15pm) - Produce Tent