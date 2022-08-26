News you can trust since 1754
Malham Show 2022: The full timetable of events and activities for the returning show including food, music, Haworth Brass Band and a dog show

Malham Show is back - with a schedule of fun events and activities taking place this bank holiday weekend.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:14 pm

The first Malham Show was held on August 24, 1907 at Airton and has been continuing every year since.

The popular Yorkshire event has held various activities and this year is no exception; with animal shows, fancy dress competitions, charity auctions, a trailquest, a vintage agricultural vehicles show, Haworth Brass Band and lots more, there is plenty to get busy with at Malham Show this weekend.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 5pm. The address is: Malham Show, Chapel Gate, Malham, BD23 4DA.

    A view from the top of Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

    Here is the full list of activities and events and their times (subject to change).

    Main Ring

    Cattle Judging (9.30am to 11.45am)

    Parade of Vintage Tractors (12pm to 12.30pm)

    Airedale Beagles (12.30pm to 1pm)

    Children’s Sports and Egg Throwing (1pm to 1.45pm)

    Fancy Dress (1.45pm to 2pm)

    Dog Classes (2pm to 2.45pm)

    Grand Parade of Cattle and Presentation of Trophies (2.45pm to 3pm)

    Junior Fell Races followed by Senior Fell Race (3pm to 4.30pm)

    Charity Auction of Gifted Goods (5pm)

    Speed Sheep Shearing Demonstration (5.15pm)

    Around the Showfield

    Clear Round Show Jumping Starts (8.15am) - Show Jumping Ring

    Clear Sound Working Hunter (8.15am) - Working Hunter Ring

    Trailquest Entries Open (8.30am) - Trailquest HQ

    Dry Stone Walling Starts (8.30am) - Walling Area

    Trailquest Starts (9am)

    Sheep, Lambs, YFC Classes Judging (9.30am) - Sheep Pens

    Children’s sections, produce, handicrafts Judging, closed to the public (10am to 12pm) - Produce Tent

    Walling Q&A (10am) - Walling Area

    Gun Dog Display (10am) - Gun Dog Display area

    Jumping Classes start (10.30am) - Show Jumping Ring

    Vintage Agricultural Vehicles & Morris Minor - Judging and Presentation of Trophies (10.30am) - Relevant areas

    Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (10.30am) - Event Ring

    Young Handler - Sheep Judging (11am) - Sheep Pens

    Haworth Brass Band (11.30am and throughout the day) - Band area

    Luncheon (12pm) - Luncheon Tent

    Thwaites’ Dray with the magnificent Shire Horses (12pm) - Around the Showfield

    Gun Dogs Display (12pm) - Gun Dogs Display area

    Walling Q&A (12pm) - Walling area

    Children’s Entertainment including Magician, Clown and Punch and Judy (12pm onwards) - The Shed and Children’s Zone

    Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (12.30pm) - Event Ring

    Sheep Dogs Demonstration (12.30pm) - Sheep Dogs Demonstration Arena

    In Hand Classes start (12.30pm) - Working Hunter Ring

    Championship Sheep - Judging with Commentary and Presentation of Trophies (1.30pm) - Sheep Pens

    Gun Dogs Display (1.30pm) - Gun Dogs Display area

    Ridden Classes start (2pm) - Working Hunter Ring

    Walling Q&A (2pm) - Walling area

    Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (2.30pm) - Event Ring

    Children’s and Produce Trophies Presentation (2.40pm) - Produce Tent

    Sheep Dogs Demonstration (3pm) - Sheep Dog Demonstration Arena

    Gun Dogs Display (3.30pm) - Gun Dog Display area

    Collection of Prize Money (4.15pm) - Produce Tent

    Removal of Goods from Produce Tent and Stock from Showfield (4.30pm)

