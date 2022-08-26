Malham Show 2022: The full timetable of events and activities for the returning show including food, music, Haworth Brass Band and a dog show
Malham Show is back - with a schedule of fun events and activities taking place this bank holiday weekend.
The first Malham Show was held on August 24, 1907 at Airton and has been continuing every year since.
The popular Yorkshire event has held various activities and this year is no exception; with animal shows, fancy dress competitions, charity auctions, a trailquest, a vintage agricultural vehicles show, Haworth Brass Band and lots more, there is plenty to get busy with at Malham Show this weekend.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 5pm. The address is: Malham Show, Chapel Gate, Malham, BD23 4DA.
Here is the full list of activities and events and their times (subject to change).
Main Ring
Cattle Judging (9.30am to 11.45am)
Parade of Vintage Tractors (12pm to 12.30pm)
Airedale Beagles (12.30pm to 1pm)
Children’s Sports and Egg Throwing (1pm to 1.45pm)
Fancy Dress (1.45pm to 2pm)
Dog Classes (2pm to 2.45pm)
Grand Parade of Cattle and Presentation of Trophies (2.45pm to 3pm)
Junior Fell Races followed by Senior Fell Race (3pm to 4.30pm)
Charity Auction of Gifted Goods (5pm)
Speed Sheep Shearing Demonstration (5.15pm)
Around the Showfield
Clear Round Show Jumping Starts (8.15am) - Show Jumping Ring
Clear Sound Working Hunter (8.15am) - Working Hunter Ring
Trailquest Entries Open (8.30am) - Trailquest HQ
Dry Stone Walling Starts (8.30am) - Walling Area
Trailquest Starts (9am)
Sheep, Lambs, YFC Classes Judging (9.30am) - Sheep Pens
Children’s sections, produce, handicrafts Judging, closed to the public (10am to 12pm) - Produce Tent
Walling Q&A (10am) - Walling Area
Gun Dog Display (10am) - Gun Dog Display area
Jumping Classes start (10.30am) - Show Jumping Ring
Vintage Agricultural Vehicles & Morris Minor - Judging and Presentation of Trophies (10.30am) - Relevant areas
Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (10.30am) - Event Ring
Young Handler - Sheep Judging (11am) - Sheep Pens
Haworth Brass Band (11.30am and throughout the day) - Band area
Luncheon (12pm) - Luncheon Tent
Thwaites’ Dray with the magnificent Shire Horses (12pm) - Around the Showfield
Gun Dogs Display (12pm) - Gun Dogs Display area
Walling Q&A (12pm) - Walling area
Children’s Entertainment including Magician, Clown and Punch and Judy (12pm onwards) - The Shed and Children’s Zone
Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (12.30pm) - Event Ring
Sheep Dogs Demonstration (12.30pm) - Sheep Dogs Demonstration Arena
In Hand Classes start (12.30pm) - Working Hunter Ring
Championship Sheep - Judging with Commentary and Presentation of Trophies (1.30pm) - Sheep Pens
Gun Dogs Display (1.30pm) - Gun Dogs Display area
Ridden Classes start (2pm) - Working Hunter Ring
Walling Q&A (2pm) - Walling area
Dog Agility sponsored by The Lister Arms, Malham (2.30pm) - Event Ring
Children’s and Produce Trophies Presentation (2.40pm) - Produce Tent
Sheep Dogs Demonstration (3pm) - Sheep Dog Demonstration Arena
Gun Dogs Display (3.30pm) - Gun Dog Display area
Collection of Prize Money (4.15pm) - Produce Tent
Removal of Goods from Produce Tent and Stock from Showfield (4.30pm)