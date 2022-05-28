With a variety of villages in Yorkshire, it’s no wonder it has become the idyllic destination for a relaxing staycation.

Whether you feel like going on long hikes in remote areas such as Malham or enjoying a nice drink at a cosy pub whilst overlooking a stunning view of the Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire has a place for everyone.

So we asked Yorkshire Post readers where they think is the best place in the region for a rural getaway - and here are your answers.

1. Kilburn With the White Horse walk, Kilburn is a beautiful place to visit on a long weekend. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2. Malham With various locations such as Malham Cove, Janet’s Foss and Gordale Scar, Malham has so much to offer for a remote staycation. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire Dales National Park Best known for its breathtaking scenery and stunning natural attractions like Aysgarth Falls, there is so much to do in the Yorkshire Dales. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4. North York Moors From museums and abbeys to delicious food and art galleries, the North York Moors National Park is packed with activities for families. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales