A study by sustainable-living experts Bower Collective compiles a list of the UK’s top places for agritourism.

The results of the study come after considering the number of farm stays, farm shops, country shows and events and hiking trails.

According to their results, North Yorkshire has the UK’s richest selection of country shows and events, with more than 33 listed in the calendar. This Yorkshire county also has 37 working farm stays as well as 21 farm shops to purchase local produce and more than 780 hiking trails to enjoy.

Attermire Scar, Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

North Yorkshire was only beaten by Devon which came first on the list.

Below is the full list of the UK’s best destinations for rural getaways and agritourism.

1 - Devon

Devon has more listed farm stays than any other UK county with 187 options offering tourists the chance to taste life on a working farm.

Yockenthwaite Farm, Buckden, Skipton, North Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It was also placed second for the number of farm shops and third for the variety of country shows and events.

2 - North Yorkshire

It ranked seventh place for farm stays, third place for farm shops, first place for country shows and events and fourth place for hiking trails.

3 - Cumbria

The Bilsdale transmitting station stands proud on the hills at Bilsdale West Moor above Bilsdale, close to Helmsley, North Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Cumbria was placed as the third best place in the UK for rural getaways.

It ranked fifth place for farm stays, 12th place for farm shops, second place for country shows and events and came in first place for hiking trails, with more than 1,000 walks listed.

4 - Cornwall

Cornwall came in second place for farm stays, fourth place for farm shops, fourth place for country shows and events and 17th place for hiking trails.

4 - Hampshire

Hampshire is tied with Cornwall at fourth place for its overall ranking.

It came in 12th place for farm stays, fourth place for farm shops, eighth place for country shows and events and third for hiking trails.

5 - Derbyshire

Derbyshire came in sixth place for farm stays, 12th place for farm shops, eighth place for country shows and events and second place for hiking trails.

6 - Somerset

Somerset came in sixth place for farm stays, eighth place for farm shops, sixth place for country shows and events and 16th place for hiking trails.

7 - Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire came in 10th place for farm stays, eighth place for farm shops, fourth place for country shows and events and 15th place for hiking trails.

8 - Kent

Kent came in 17th place for farm stays, fifth place for farm shops, ninth place for country shows and events and 11th place for hiking trails.

9 - Lancashire

Lancashire came in 21st place for farm stays, fifth place for farm shops, seventh place for country shows and events and 10th place for hiking trails.

10 - Highland, Scotland