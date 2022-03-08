The 2,795-mile long-distance trail round the entire English coastline was supposed to be completed two years ago.

However progress nationally slowed due to a European court case in 2018 which required Natural England to reassess its impact and also the pandemic.

While the northern and arguably most scenic part of the Yorkshire coast saw its stretch of the England Coast Path completed in 2016, the extension south from Filey to Easington, including Holderness, has so far failed to materialise.

Archive pic: A road in Skipsea which succumbed to coastal erosion Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

North Yorkshire County Council said it aimed to finish the Filey to Speeton section by the end of the month, while East Riding Council said Speeton to Bridlington, which takes in Flamborough Head, should open by June.

But officials didn’t give a definitive date for the completion of the Holderness stretch.

A spokesperson from East Riding Council said: “The Humber Bridge to Easington stretch has only recently been confirmed as an approved line.

“It is possible that the whole route will be open in 2023 or 2024, but further delays and complications in an ever changing coastal landscape may make this difficult to achieve.”

File pic of houses on the coastline at Skipsea Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

South East Holderness councillor Dave Tucker said up to six metres (20ft) of cliff had been lost this winter, adding: “There were footpaths south of the gas terminal (at Easington) – they have gone.

“We have had storm after storm. It has been hammered.