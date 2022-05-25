Interior experts at Hammonds Furniture have ranked 125 locations in the UK based on local house prices, Instagram data with a survey of 2,000 UK adults.

Both popular Yorkshire tourist hotspots, Whitby and Haworth came fourth and sixth place respectively.

They then compared average local house prices for each location to that of their respective county, before awarding each place an ‘affordability’ score out of 100.

The 199 steps, Whitby. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Both the destinations’ high number of tagged Instagram posts and good value local house prices compared to Yorkshire as a whole has earned them a place in the top 10 rankings.

Whitby has been tagged 1.2 million times on Instagram, and the town’s sea-view offers great value for money, with local house prices on par with the rest of Yorkshire - just 0.5 per cent above average.

Haworth, which is famously known as the birthplace of the Bronte sisters, has been tagged 135,000 times on Instagram and offers even better value, with house prices 15 per cent lower than West Yorkshire on average.

Here is a full list of the top 10 most affordable picturesque places to buy a home in the UK.

1 - Margate, Kent

This location has been tagged on Instagram posts 959,000 times, with an average house price of £286,716 and with a -26 per cent difference in house price compared to Kent on average.

2 - Dover, Kent

Dover has been tagged on Instagram 631,000 times, with an average house price of £274,982 in this location and a -29 per cent difference in house price compared to the county average.

3 - Portmeirion, Gwynedd

Portmeirion has been tagged on Instagram 174,000 times, with an average house price of £172,875 in this location and a -26 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

4 - Whitby, North Yorkshire

Whitby has been tagged on Instagram 1.2 million times, with an average house price of £271,933 and a +0.50 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

5 - Weymouth, Dorset

Weymouth has been tagged on Instagram 485,000 times, with an average house price of £287,994 in this location and a -26 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

6 - Haworth, West Yorkshire

Haworth has been tagged on Instagram 135,000 times, with an average house price of £190,098 in this location and a -15 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

7 - Barmouth, Gwynedd

Barmouth has been tagged 939,000 times on Instagram, with an average house price of £272,480 in this location and a +17 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

8 - Portree, Isle of Skye

Portree has been tagged on Instagram 122,000 times, with an average house price of £222,569 in this location and a -15 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

9 - Canterbury, Kent

Canterbury has been tagged on Instagram 1.1 million times, with an average house price of £363,997 in this location and a -6 per cent difference in house price compared to county average.

10 - Shrewsbury, Shropshire