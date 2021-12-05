1. Huddersfield to Holme via Holmfirth
Service: 314 Journey time: 46 minutes The 314 bus service provides breath-taking views across Holme Valley (pictured), Castle Hill and can even get you close to the borders of the Peak District National Park. The most famous village the train passes through is Holmfirth, where the longest running sitcom Last of the Summer Wine was filmed.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Halifax to Hebden Bridge
Service: 590, 591 and 592 Journey time: 46 minutes With its varied mix of shops, cafes and restaurants, why not head to Hebden Bridge? On your way you will come across the serene River Calder (pictured) and Rochdale Canal.
Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Keighley to Hebden Bridge via Haworth
Service: Bronte Bus B3 Journey time: 59 minutes The Bronte Bus will take you on a beautiful and historical journey where you will explore the interesting stories of the famous Bronte sisters who resided in Haworth (pictured). Discover what inspired the book Wuthering Heights as the bus will travel through the moors.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Leeds to Ilkley via Otley
Service: X84 Journey time: 1 hour and 12 minutes This route will offer beautiful views of the Wharf Valley and with double-decker buses, you can take full advantage of the stunning views of the Washburn Valley in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Otley Chevin Forest. As you descend into Otley (pictured), make sure you look out for red kites along the way. You can also find a Bettys Cafe Tea Room in Ilkley if you fancied a traditional afternoon tea - Yorkshire style.
Photo: Tony Johnson