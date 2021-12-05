4. Leeds to Ilkley via Otley

Service: X84 Journey time: 1 hour and 12 minutes This route will offer beautiful views of the Wharf Valley and with double-decker buses, you can take full advantage of the stunning views of the Washburn Valley in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Otley Chevin Forest. As you descend into Otley (pictured), make sure you look out for red kites along the way. You can also find a Bettys Cafe Tea Room in Ilkley if you fancied a traditional afternoon tea - Yorkshire style.

Photo: Tony Johnson