TikTok video of Yorkshire Dales' magical 'must visit' locations with post codes goes viral

The video, created by Leeds-based TikTok user @abi.o10, has gone viral, with over 66,000 views, 859 comments, and 12,000 shares as of Monday morning (March 28).

It showcases the best places to visit in the Yorkshire Dales, with the creator helpfully including post codes to help people find the locations.

The video includes Janet's Foss in Skipton, Malham Cove in Skipton, the Druids Temple in Ripon, the Bronte Waterfall in Haworth, Burnsall, Ilkley Moor and Otley Chevin among its "must visit" Yorkshire Dales destinations.

Walkers enjoy the limestone landscape of the dry valley above Malham Cove, which has been one of the most popular destinations in the Yorkshire Dales National Park this year. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The creator captioned the video "Yorkshire Dales bucket list walks," with video clips of the above locations set to popular TikTok sound 'Love You So' by Canadian duo The King Khan & BBQ Show.

Yorkshire folk in the comments section suggested a number of other places they would add to the list, including How Stean Gorge and the Cow and Calf.