Barbara Taylor Bradford: How fans can attend service of thanksgiving to legendary Yorkshire author

Devoted readers of Barbara Taylor Bradford, the former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, can attend a memorial service for her in London later this year.

Taylor Bradford died in November aged 91. She was beloved for her doorstopper length novels, including the rags-to-riches A Woman Of Substance.

A memorial service of thanksgiving will be held at London’s St Bride’s Church - known as the journalists’ church - on June 12 at 11.30 am.

Those wishing to attend can apply for tickets by emailing [email protected].

She was often labelled “the grand dame of blockbusters”, with her books selling more than 91 million copies to date, and having been published in more than 40 languages and in 90 countries.

She was born in Leeds in May 1933, the only child of Winston and Freda Taylor.

She began work as a typist for the Yorkshire Evening Post before she was promoted to reporter and then went on to become the paper’s first woman’s editor.

At the age of 20 she moved to London and worked in Fleet Street for Woman’s Own and the London Evening News.

She met her husband, American film producer Robert Bradford, in 1961 and they fell in love at first sight, marrying in London on Christmas Eve in 1963.

The following year she moved to New York to live with him.

The couple were married for 55 years until he died from a major stroke in 2019.

Taylor Bradford had started and ditched several novels while pursuing her journalistic career – until she hit the big time when A Woman Of Substance was published in 1979, making her an overnight success.

The story followed Emma Harte’s journey from life as a servant in rural Yorkshire to heading a business empire, despite numerous personal tragedies along the way.

It became a huge bestseller and was followed by many other successful books.