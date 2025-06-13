Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson has paid tribute to novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford in a message praising her brilliance and elegance read out at her memorial service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 73-year-old reflected on his role in TV drama A Woman Of Substance, adapted from one of the author’s most well-known books, in the note that was read out on his behalf.

Leeds-born Taylor Bradford died at the age of 91 on November 24 last year following a short illness, “and was surrounded by loved ones to the very end”, a spokeswoman said at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actors, authors and other notable figures attended the service at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street, London, yesterday.

Barbara Taylor Bradford. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Neeson said in his message: “In 1984, I had the great honour of playing Blackie O’Neill in the television adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s A Woman Of Substance, and again in its sequel, Hold The Dream.

“It was a landmark moment — the first television drama series to reach more than 13.8 million viewers on Britain’s Channel 4 — and something we were all incredibly proud of.

“But more than the numbers, it was Barbara’s vision, her storytelling, and her fierce dedication to her characters that made the work so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a force — elegant, brilliant and unstoppable — and I feel deeply privileged to have been part of bringing her words to life.”

Cherie Blair (centre) attending a memorial service for Barbara Taylor Bradford at St Bride's Church in London. Photo credit: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Human rights lawyer Cherie Blair, wife of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, was also in attendance and reflected on her friendship with the author in a speech.

“I can hardly believe it’s been over 20 years since I first met Barbara in New York,” she said.

“Tony and I were attending an event while he was UK Prime Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I can’t recall the specifics of the event, I vividly remember meeting Barbara and, of course, her beloved husband, Bob (Robert Bradford).

“Meeting her was such a thrill — not only because I had read her books but also because she was a favourite author of both my mum and grandma.

“Barbara and I instantly connected as Northern girls who had ventured far from our roots, yet never forgot where we came from.

“At the time of our first meeting, Tony had not read any of Barbara’s books, but he was so struck by her intelligence, elegance, and charm that he subsequently watched the TV show and read the book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barbara and I stayed in touch, regularly meeting when I was in New York or when she was in London.

“One memory I treasure is attending the Women of Substance Awards with her at the Dorchester in London in 2009.

“The awards were so typical of Barbara — her unwavering support for other women was truly inspiring. She even offered me invaluable advice when I was establishing my own foundation for women.”

The service began with the theme music from A Woman Of Substance and included an address from actress Jenny Seagrove, who played a young Emma Harte in the TV mini-series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April it was announced that Vera actress Brenda Blethyn will lead a new Channel 4 adaptation of A Woman Of Substance, playing protagonist Emma.