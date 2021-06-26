Barnsley 2030: The place of possibilities - town's vision and ambitions revealed

Barnsley 2030: Welcome to the place of possibilities

Hundreds of people from across the borough joined a virtual celebration to launch the town's new vision and ambitions to be the key focus of the decade.

Barnsley 2030 - led by Barnsley Council - has been shaped through the feedback and conversations with local leaders, businesses, partners, community groups, children, young people and residents from across the borough.

Four headline themes will focus on health, learning, business growth and sustainability.

A Barnsley 2030 Board will use their knowledge and expertise as key place leaders from different businesses and organisations across all sectors, to drive the delivery of the Barnsley 2030 strategy.

Barnsley folk are being encouraged to get involved, share inspirational stories of their own and say what's great about the town on the official web site at Barnsley2030.co.uk and on social media, using the hashtag #Barnsley2030.

More than 800 people registered to attend an online launch event which outlined the four key themes.

Heath and keeping well was explained as the key to living productive and happy lives.

Learning will develop skills, talent and creativity within people of all ages to open up exciting prospects.

Growing business will promote the town's location, with excellent links to major road networks, digital connectivity and attractive local offer.

Sustainable Barnsley will highlight everyone's part to play in protecting the borough for future generations.

Consultation took place between January and March last year.

Developing skills, talent and creativity

Coun Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council and Chair of the Barnsley 2030 Board, said: “Barnsley’s 2030 vision, ‘Barnsley the place of possibilities’ looks to the future, as we feel this will give us enough time to make some real progress in achieving our bold ambitions for the borough.

“We’re eager to take you on the journey towards achieving our Barnsley 2030 ambitions and what that will mean for us all. We cannot ignore the impact that COVID-19 has had on everyone, and we know that it’s going to be a challenging journey.

“But it's now time to look forward and believe in the possibilities of Barnsley, to look to the future with enthusiasm and optimism.

“We’re committed and determined to make real transformation and improve our borough for everyone, and we can only do this by working together.”

New look town centre providing exciting prospects

Sarah Norman, Chief Executive of Barnsley Council and Barnsley 2030 Board member, said: “Barnsley’s already a great place, and we want to do more. We want young people to have better opportunities, for people to have better paid jobs available and to live longer and healthier lives. We want to realise our zero-carbon ambitions that will make our borough sustainable for the future.

“Barnsley 2030 is about all of these things and how we can work better together to make our dreams for the borough possible and improve the lives of residents.

“At the heart of all of this is you – the proud people of Barnsley that make our borough special. Show your support, celebrate and champion your contributions in making Barnsley great so that you can inspire others along our journey.

“We're very grateful to everyone who has been involved in developing Barnsley’s vision and ambitions. We are looking forward to keeping this conversation going between now and 2030.”

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College and Vice Chair of Barnsley 2030 Board, said: "Barnsley 2030 is our collective long-term vision and ambitions for our borough. It recognises what makes Barnsley special and provides us with a clear roadmap for what we need to do to further improve the borough for the benefit of everyone.

“The pandemic has had a massive impact on the lives of everyone, and we must work together to recover strongly and set our town on the road to prosperity.

A pace to be inspired

“We are making a commitment to developing skills, talent and creativity among people of all ages, creating exciting prospects and meeting the demands of the future economy, and making Barnsley a better place to be.”