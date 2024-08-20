Barnsley golfer wins £40k MINI with first Silkstone hole-in-one in a decade
David Haimes's ace drive on the ninth hole at Silkstone Golf Club, near Barnsley, meant he was the first to achieve the feat at the course for 10 years in competition.
The driving instructor left the tournament in a MINI Countryman supplied by Sandal MINI.
Mr Haimes said he was "really shocked" and "stunned" by the shot, the likelihood of which is said to be about 12,500 to one.
He had been playing in the Roann Trophy competition and the MINI, worth £40,000, was donated as a prize by the event's sponsor.
"There were no mass celebrations. I think I was shocked into this calm sense of not quite knowing what to do with myself, but very happy," he said.
Mr Haimes said he "knew" the shot "was good straight away" before hearing "a bit of a commotion" when it dropped in the hole.
Roger South, director of the kitchen worktops supplier Roann Ltd, said he had offered small cash prizes, which had never been claimed, before deciding to up his contribution to the tournament this year.
"I get a lot out of this club, so I don't mind putting back in," he added. The hole in one was filmed on a drone camera.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.