Barnsley Road: Wife of motorcyclist who died in Yorkshire crash pays tribute

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 09:27 BST
The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Rotherham said he was her “best friend” and “future”.

At 11.07pm on 29 April, we were called to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Barnsley Road in West Melton.

Emergency services attended and Sean Hawksworth was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died on May 8.

A man who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham has been named as Sean Hawksworth.placeholder image
A man who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham has been named as Sean Hawksworth.

Sean's wife has shared the following tribute: "Sean was my husband, my best friend, my future. He was a son, brother and uncle, loved by all his friends and so many people.

"Our lives haven't been the same since the day of his tragic accident. It gives us some comfort Sean was doing what he loved, riding his motorbike.

"I am going to love and miss Sean every day, our hearts are broken."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could help South Yorkshire Police officers in their enquiries is urged to contact the force.

You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1150 of 29 April 2025.

You can share footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-serious-collision-in-rotherham

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice