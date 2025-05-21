The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Rotherham said he was her “best friend” and “future”.

At 11.07pm on 29 April, we were called to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Barnsley Road in West Melton.

Emergency services attended and Sean Hawksworth was taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died on May 8.

Sean's wife has shared the following tribute: "Sean was my husband, my best friend, my future. He was a son, brother and uncle, loved by all his friends and so many people.

"Our lives haven't been the same since the day of his tragic accident. It gives us some comfort Sean was doing what he loved, riding his motorbike.

"I am going to love and miss Sean every day, our hearts are broken."

Anyone with information that could help South Yorkshire Police officers in their enquiries is urged to contact the force.

You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1150 of 29 April 2025.