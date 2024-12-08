Barry Walsh: Police searching for missing man who left his home to go to the village shop and hasn't been seen since
Barry Walsh was last seen in Eggborough, when he left his home to go to the village shop at 5pm on Saturday (Dec 7).
He was driving his grey Honda Jazz but has not been seen since, and North Yorkshire Police says it is concerned for his welfare.
A statement from the force said: “He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slight build and has glasses, blue eyes and grey hair. He may be wearing grey trousers, black leather shoes, blue jumper and a thin black coat.
“Please get in touch if you think you may have seen Mr Walsh, or a grey Honda Jazz parked anywhere unusual in the area tonight.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12240223671.