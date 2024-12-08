Police are appealing for help from the public to find an 85-year-old man who has gone missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Walsh was last seen in Eggborough, when he left his home to go to the village shop at 5pm on Saturday (Dec 7).

He was driving his grey Honda Jazz but has not been seen since, and North Yorkshire Police says it is concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slight build and has glasses, blue eyes and grey hair. He may be wearing grey trousers, black leather shoes, blue jumper and a thin black coat.

“Please get in touch if you think you may have seen Mr Walsh, or a grey Honda Jazz parked anywhere unusual in the area tonight.”