Batley Variety Club: 'My dad James (Jimmy) Corrigan’s story from being the King of Clubs to bankruptcy and winning the lottery'

Dame Shirley Bassey, Louis Armstrong, and Tom Jones all performed here and The Bee Gees played the opening night. Batley Variety Club was a trailblazer in the 1960s and 70s with crowds flocking to this one-of-a-kind show bar. The iconic club’s charismatic founder James (Jimmy) Corrigan put the North on the map. His daughter, Marilyse Corrigan, shares what it was like growing up with her “famous dad.”

Jimmy’s life was much like the fairground rides he was brought up around, from the glitz of showbiz to his Formica tables—his club was a part of him and his story. Inspired by Kon-Tiki, Wakefield, and the Ace of Clubs in Leeds, Jimmy vowed to become the King of Clubs when he opened up Batley.

Speaking on the Yorkshire Talks podcast, Marilyse said: “To me it was normal. He had gone from having all that to nothing when he met my mum.”

Marilyse was born following the closure of the variety club.

“Growing up I always knew my daddy had been famous. He had a good sense of humour, he was humble, and everyone just warmed to him,” said Marilyse.

Jimmy used this charm to attract some of the world’s biggest stars to his show bar in Batley.

Over a decade, Jimmy grew his empire, achieving what people thought would be impossible for a small town like Batley.

Marilyse, who works as a personal trainer, said: “It never went to his head.”

Batley Variety Club eventually closed in the early 80s with other cabaret clubs starting up.

Jimmy became bankrupt but kept in touch with some of the celebrities who played at the club.

Marilyse had a modest upbringing as one of four children at home.

She was always a “daddy’s girl" and used to visit him in his one-bed bedsit.

Marilyse Corrigan on the Yorkshire Talks podcast

In May before her father Jimmy passed away in December that year, her dad asked her to check his lottery numbers.

“We had the TV on as we used to do with all the Saturday night shows,” said Marilyse.

To her surprise, her Dad had won.

“Oh my God, you’ve got all six numbers,” Marilyse told her father, who replied, " Give over.”

Marilyse Corrigan (centre) with hosts Christine talbot and Matt Jameson

The pair were in shock. Jimmy was one of the seven winners of the £20 million rollover.

Marilyse was 16 years old in the year 2000, the year her father won the lottery and then sadly passed away of cancer aged 74.

Marilyse has since found herself in the spotlight, appearing on Married at First Sight - where she was matched up with a fellow personal trainer.

She said: “The process was rigorous. I kept backing out.

“It’s not changed me, I went back to normal life.”

Also in the podcast, Marilyse explains to hosts Christine Talbot and Matt Jameson how she has had her own colourful life, donating a kidney to her ex boyfriend and then sparking up a romance with another contestant on the show.