Battery storage facility next to M1 approved despite fire fears and concerns from residents

Plans for a new battery energy storage system (BESS) next to the M1 motorway in Brinsworth have been approved, despite concerns from residents.

The proposed site, which is currently used for equestrian purposes, is located between Brinsworth Road and the M1 motorway. The facility will include five battery clusters, transformers, a site office, a substation, parking spaces, water tanks, and safety equipment, all surrounded by a three-metre-high fence and a noise barrier.

The applicants, Root-Power South, say the facility will help store up to 40 MW of energy to support the national grid and improve energy sustainability. The site is planned to be operational for 40 years before being restored to its original state.

However, the proposal has received 45 letters of objection from residents, including concerns from Brinsworth Parish Council. A petition with 75 signatures has also been submitted. The main worries raised include fire safety, loss of green space, increased traffic during construction, noise, and the site’s proximity to schools.

On the other hand, four letters of support have been submitted, with supporters arguing that the project is needed to help improve energy efficiency and sustainability in the UK. They also believe that because the site is close to the M1, any noise from the facility would be less of an issue, as it would be drowned out by motorway traffic.

Fire safety concerns have also been raised, with Chris Kirby, chief fire officer for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, suggesting several safety measures, such as multiple access points for firefighters, a reliable water supply, and enough space between the battery units to prevent fires from spreading. The fire service also stressed the need for detailed emergency plans and fire suppression systems.

During today’s (February 6) meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board, Edward James, on behalf of the applicant said that such schemes can reduce energy bills for customers, and that the site is a “good location for this type of development”.

“Energy Storage operates by taking electricity from the grid at times of low demand, storing it in batteries and releasing it back to the grid where demand is high,” added Mr James.

“Energy storage improves the efficiency of existing energy production facilities, notably from renewables, where production is intermittent and based on external conditions, they will also prevent blackouts during peak demand or supply shortages, improve the UK’s energy security supply, and over time, reduce electricity bills for customers.”

He added that the site, though green space, meets the 2.5-kilometre radius requirement from the substation, with no objections from consultees.

Resident Caroline Bennett called on the board to reject the plans, and told the meeting: “I believe the site is not suitable. It’s a green space buffer zone, and we’ve got precious little green space in Brinsworth.

“The proposed site is also situated close to local housing….and Brinsworth Academy is located close by.

“There is also a fire risk. Lithium-ion battery fires are extremely difficult to extinguish and release harmful chemicals. The 2020 Liverpool battery storage fire is one example, and it took over two days to extinguish, and while it was burning, it released toxic chemicals into the neighbourhood.

“The M1 motorway runs at the side of the proposed site. Could the planning board really take the risk of potentially closing the M1 in the event of a fire?”

Another resident, Mrs Hughes, added: “As residents of Brinsworth, for over 60 years, we feel that we already have to contend with the ever increasing air, noise and traffic pollution from the M1, the parkway, and the numerous existing neighbouring industrial sites that affect our health and wellbeing.

“We’re getting squeezed out as residents, with more and more industrial use and it’s not appropriate.

“We strongly object to this, and we would hope that you see this from the residents’ point of view, that we feel that we’re getting squeezed out as residents, and more and more industrial use, and it’s not appropriate.”

Planner Emma Ottewell said a noise assessment had concluded that with the condition of an acoustic fence around the site, noise from the facility should be ‘limited to no decibels above background noise’.

Coun Paul Thorpe raised the issue of gas pipes running below the site, but Emma Ottewell said that no objections had been received from gas company Cadent.