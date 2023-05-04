All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
4 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap to leave station after 34 years in budget reorganisation

BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap told listeners this morning that he is to leave the station after 34 years of service.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 4th May 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:19 BST

Cowap joined the station in 1989, having worked in Hull before being offered a job on Radio York.

His 10am-2pm weekday programme will now no longer be broadcast from York due to a reorganisation of the BBC’s radio budget.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restructure will also see much-loved BBC Radio Humberside presenter David Burns leave his show in the same time slot.

Most Popular
Jonathan Cowap.Jonathan Cowap.
Jonathan Cowap.

Cowap told listeners that the decision had been his to make, but due to the cuts had not been ‘an easy one’.

As part of the new structure, local transmissions will be closed from 2-6pm on weekdays and a presenter based in Sheffield will fill the gap for York. Local programming will still be broadcast from 6am-2pm. Weekend coverage will be shared with stations across the region.

The budget reallocation will see funds invested in digital content and investigative reporting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cowap will present his last programme next Thursday. He took voluntary redundancy rather than re-apply for his job. He added that he would miss Radio York ‘tremendously’, particularly his interactions with the audience.

He said he would take a short break but did not have any firm plans for the next stage of his career.

Related topics:David BurnsYorkHullSheffield