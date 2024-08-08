The parade commenced with The Red Devils performing a display to open the passing-out celebrations while a fly-over was provided by the RAF. Some 5,000 proud family members saw the young soldiers march towards their future careers, as an Army band played.

Bear Grylls performed the role of senior inspecting officer for the first time since his appointment.

In his address, the former 21 SAS soldier said: “I may be a little older than you, a little more grizzled, but I know what’s it’s like to pass out as a young soldier. That day never leaves you.”

He gave the young soldiers three pieces of advice for their career ahead. He said: “Keep these three qualities sharp – courage, discipline, and resilience.”

The parade marks the end of the phase one training for the 16 and 17-year-olds after months of hard work, during which they undertook various military training, fitness, and education tasks, culminating in a vigorous two-week battle camp and tactical exercise to prepare them for the next step in their Army careers.

Among those graduating was Jardell ‘Jardy’ Pereira, from Oldham, who received the ‘Most Improved’ award from Mr Grylls.

Before joining basic training, the 17-year-old was a labourer and carer, but decided to join the Army as he wanted a challenge and the opportunity to gain qualifications.

Reflecting on the course, he said: “My favourite memory is going on a trip to Normandy and learning about the history that came before me.” He hopes to join the Parachute Regiment once he has completed his trade training and join P Company.

The college offers training to two cohorts of junior soldiers per year. Candidates will embark on either a 49-week course or a shorter 23-week course.

