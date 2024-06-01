Bear Kitchen, Wakefield: Shock as popular fast food restaurant closes - 'We’re now closed thank you and goodbye'

A popular fast food restaurant in Wakefield has closed down more than five years since they opened.

Award-winning Bear Kitchen, known for its “fast food with attitude,” has built an army of fans thanks to its environmentally friendly and ethically sourced hand-made ‘junk food.’

From The Big Grizzly Burger to dirty fries and chicken wings, owner Ben Atkinson was a trailblazer when he first opened Bear Kitchen with his indulgent American-style grub on Westgate End.

Ben and his team even moved in together in a flat above Bear Kitchen during lockdown to continue serving customers.

At the time, Ben thanked people for their ongoing custom. He said: “Over time, support will be needed more as we see the after effects of this year.”

In his “last ever” video on social media, fighting back the tears, Ben said: “Thank you to everyone for making it such an awesome journey.

“I absolutely love you all. Thank you to Wakefield.”

For their final weekend Bear Kitchen sold a special menu called The Bear Finale until they ran out.

On hearing the news, fans were quick to share their support.

“Properly properly gutted,” one fan said. Another added: “The best thing to happen to Wakey.

“Wakefield is poorer without you guys,”

Bear Kitchen posted: