A ‘beloved’ grandfather and his dog have died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a tractor and a milk tanker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Paul was driving a red Fiat 500 towards Boroughbridge just after 7am when he was involved in a crash with a white HGV milk tanker and a green John Deere tractor.

The 69-year-old died following the crash on September 19 on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield. His dog, Cookie, also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from his family said: “Stephen was a beloved father, grandad and friend to many. We are all beyond devastated by his sudden death.

“We would like to thank the police, air ambulance, paramedics for their efforts when attending the scene, along with all the witnesses and people who were there with him.

Stephen Paul, 69 from Malton was fatally injured in a crash which happened on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield | NYP

“A special thank you is needed for Bishopton Equine Veterinary Services in Ripon, who made every effort and went significantly above and beyond to try and save his dog, Cookie, who unfortunately also lost her life in the crash."

North Yorkshire Police said it is continuing to investigate the crash and is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.