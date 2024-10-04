RSPB Bempton Cliffs: The moment a killer whale was seen off Yorkshire coast in almost unknown sighting
The orca, an incredibly rare sight in British waters, was recorded 2-3 miles off the Grandstand viewpoint at the charity's Bempton Cliffs reserve, near Bridlington, in September 2023.
The RSPB said: “Off Bempton at 14.55pm an orca (killer whale) headed south, 2-3 miles off Grandstand. Huge tall vertical dorsal. Seen five times by numerous visitors, no sightings reported since.”
Birdwatcher Andy Hood added that the orca appeared to be in a group with minke whales, and that large numbers of visitors were still looking for it.
According to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, orcas very rarely venture into the North Sea, though a fisherman filmed some off Holy Island in Northumberland in 2020. There is a resident UK community of just eight adults, mainly living off the west coast of northern Scotland during the summer, but they have not bred for 20 years.