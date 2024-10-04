Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orca, an incredibly rare sight in British waters, was recorded 2-3 miles off the Grandstand viewpoint at the charity's Bempton Cliffs reserve, near Bridlington, in September 2023.

The RSPB said: “Off Bempton at 14.55pm an orca (killer whale) headed south, 2-3 miles off Grandstand. Huge tall vertical dorsal. Seen five times by numerous visitors, no sightings reported since.”

Birdwatcher Andy Hood added that the orca appeared to be in a group with minke whales, and that large numbers of visitors were still looking for it.