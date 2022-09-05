Best beaches in Yorkshire: Beautiful photos show what the most popular Yorkshire beaches looked like in the early 20th century compared to now
These fascinating photos illustrate what TripAdvisor’s best Yorkshire beaches looked like in the early 1900s compared to recent years.
During the recent heatwave in Yorkshire and the current high temperatures, people are eager to escape to somewhere with sand, sea and endless amenities.
With the occasional thunderstorm expected to hit some parts of the Yorkshire coast, Whitby, Filey, Scarborough, Sandsend, Bridlington and Saltburn will see temperatures of 20-24C in the early days of this week.
These areas also conveniently have the highest rated beaches according to TripAdvisor.
So we have decided to take a journey back in time to discover what they looked more than 100 years ago.