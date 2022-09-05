During the recent heatwave in Yorkshire and the current high temperatures, people are eager to escape to somewhere with sand, sea and endless amenities.

With the occasional thunderstorm expected to hit some parts of the Yorkshire coast, Whitby, Filey, Scarborough, Sandsend, Bridlington and Saltburn will see temperatures of 20-24C in the early days of this week.

These areas also conveniently have the highest rated beaches according to TripAdvisor.

So we have decided to take a journey back in time to discover what they looked more than 100 years ago.

1. Filey beach (1910) A beach scene at Filey in the early 20th century. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Filey beach (2021) Members of the public going for a socially distanced walk on Filey beach at the height of the pandemic. This beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,571 reviews. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Bridlington (1913) Children building a sandcastle on the beach at Bridlington, which is busy with people. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bridlington (2020) A deserted Bridlington beach due to the change in weather in June 2020 following weeks of sunshine during the UK’s lockdown. Bridlington South beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 304 reviews, while Bridlington North beach also has a four and a half star rating with 243 reviews. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales