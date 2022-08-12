Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms are set to develop early next week across the country, including various parts of Yorkshire as the heatwave draws to a close.

The extreme heat warning will remain in place until Sunday, August 14, with the majority of England and Wales likely to see temperatures into the low-to-mid 30s Celsius, with a chance of an isolated 36C on Saturday and Sunday. The heat warning highlights the potential impacts these levels of heat can have on health, transport and infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the contribution of high pressure positioned over the UK the heat will continue to build through the rest of the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office reveals when the heatwave will end in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

Heatwave criteria is being met, with temperatures widely into the high 20s Celsius low 30s Celsius across England. Scotland and Northern Ireland may reach official heatwave criteria by Friday, August 12.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and possibly 36C on Saturday and Sunday. Even beyond this, hot conditions will persist in parts of the south of the UK as far as late Monday, and it will turn increasingly humid.

“We will also see some warm nights, with temperatures in some places staying in the low 20s Celsius.”

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and possibly 36C over the weekend.

“We will also see increasingly warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some places in the south.

“Temperatures will drop early next week as the weather becomes more changeable. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely in some areas, but there is low confidence in the details at this time and it is impossible to say yet exactly where and when they will occur.”

Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Mark Hardingham, said: “The increase in temperatures has seen fire services respond to a large number of fire and water rescue incidents. Many are preventable so we are asking the public to take steps to ensure they are keeping themselves and their communities safe.

“In this heat please don’t use barbecues when out in the countryside or at local parks. Be careful not to discard cigarettes without making sure they are fully stubbed out and don’t drop litter. In these tinder dry conditions it is very easy for a fire to start and spread quickly.

“Rivers, lakes and other water can still be very cold even in this hot weather. Jumping in for a swim can lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability. Unfortunately, this year we have seen a number of fatalities.