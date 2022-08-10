Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drought has had a significant impact on the Yorkshire Water-owned site near Ripponden, which was built in 1956 to supply Wakefield with water.

The reservoir, also known as Baitings Dam, is named after a hamlet with Norse origins that was flooded during the 20-year consruction project.

The old packhorse bridge revealed

The village was on an old packhorse route through the Pennines that linked Yorkshire and Lancashire, and the centuries-old bridge has been exposed by this year's dry summer. A modern bridge was built to replace it.

The sunken village has a gruesome history. In 1989, the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the reservoir bed during a drought, weighted down with a pickaxe.

He was identified as 23-year-old Laurence Winstanley, who was last seen leaving a pub in Oldham the previous year. His body was only exposed because the water level was 12 metres lower than normal.

The murder has never been solved.

Water levels are significantly lower than normal

Visitors at the reservoir

Baitings was flooded for the reservoir in 1956