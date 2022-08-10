Baitings Dam: Low water levels at Yorkshire reservoir expose ancient packhorse bridge submerged since the 1950s

Low water levels at Baitings Reservoir have revealed the remains of the village and ancient road flooded to build it.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:19 pm

The drought has had a significant impact on the Yorkshire Water-owned site near Ripponden, which was built in 1956 to supply Wakefield with water.

The reservoir, also known as Baitings Dam, is named after a hamlet with Norse origins that was flooded during the 20-year consruction project.

The old packhorse bridge revealed

The village was on an old packhorse route through the Pennines that linked Yorkshire and Lancashire, and the centuries-old bridge has been exposed by this year's dry summer. A modern bridge was built to replace it.

The sunken village has a gruesome history. In 1989, the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the reservoir bed during a drought, weighted down with a pickaxe.

He was identified as 23-year-old Laurence Winstanley, who was last seen leaving a pub in Oldham the previous year. His body was only exposed because the water level was 12 metres lower than normal.

The murder has never been solved.

Water levels are significantly lower than normal
Visitors at the reservoir
Baitings was flooded for the reservoir in 1956
Yorkshire Water has applied for permits to impose a hosepipe ban
