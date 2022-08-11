Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With air temperatures set to rise in Yorkshire beyond 30C, the RNLI warns people about the dangers of cold water shock, which can seriously affect breathing and movement, and can occur in any water temperature below 15C.

More than half of the people who get into danger at the coast every year never planned to enter the water; slips, trips and falls are a significant problem. The RNLI advises people to ‘Float to Live’ if they get into trouble in the water. To do this, you must lean back and spread your arms and legs to stay afloat, to control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard, or the fire and rescue service if you are inland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of water safety at the RNLI, Gareth Morrison, said: “With another heatwave forecast for this weekend, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast.

Whitby beach. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“With so many people enjoying the water this summer, it’s important that we all know the risks. The sea can be unpredictable, and even with the temperatures soaring, the fact is that the water is still cold.

“The sea temperature around the UK and Ireland rarely gets above 15 degrees, and the risk of cold water shock significantly increases as air temperatures rise.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”

The North East England coastline gets incredibly busy during the hot weather, with just under 1,969,000 visitors in the region alone last year. With more than 1,320 incidents at beaches across the North East last summer, the RNLI is urging people to enjoy the hot weather at a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Mr Morrison said: “To help stay safe, we encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, which mark the safest stretch of water and the area our lifeguards patrol.