Fundraisers Betty Bayliss and Cynthia Walker received badges for tirelessly raising money for Whitby RNLI in 20 years of volunteering at a regional event at Castle Howard.

The pair have been committed members of the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat, organising and participating in many events over the years which have helped provide the charity with vital equipment and training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI volunteers, Betty Bayliss and Cynthia Walker are presented with awards to mark 20 years of service to the sea-faring organisation.

Two of Whitby's lifeboat crew members also received long service awards. Volunteer crew member Lee Harland joined the crew at 19, with over 22 years service under his belt, the RNLI were able to celebrate his award after a delay during the pandemic.

Station mechanic Richard Dowson also received an award for 20 years service. He said: "It was great to be able to celebrate with our families and other RNLI volunteers. In 20 years your fellow volunteers become like family, so it was great to attend the event with Lee as well as the FOWLs Betty and Cynthia."