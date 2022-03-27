The unnamed UK customer placed a £2 bet but has won an incredible £505,984 thanks to four football fixtures being settled after the 90th minute.

The accumulator included a number of Football League and international matches played yesterday.

Among the results which came in were two 95th minute winners, a 92nd minute winner and a 90th winner.

Though most of the matches were 3pm kick-offs, one friendly between Mauritania and Mozambique did not start till 7pm and the punter was left with a long wait to confirm their windfall.

Colchester Town's 95th minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in League Two, before the accumulator continued with confirmation that Mansfield Town had also scored in the 95th minute for a 1-2 win against Oldham Athletic in the same division.

The bets remained alive when Spain made it 2-1 over Albania in the 90th minute of their international friendly - with Albania themselves having equalised in the 85th minute.

Football

The punter then settled down to await the result of their 18th and final prediction - that of a Mauritania win over Mozambique.

The African nation were 1-0 ahead until the final minute, when Mozambique equalised. In the 92nd minute of injury time, Mauritania took a free kick and scored after a goalmouth scramble - netting the customer over half a million pounds.