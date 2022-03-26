Watch Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene score stunning overhead kick for Republic of Ireland against Belgium

Ireland played host to the world's number one ranked side in Dublin on Saturday evening, as they held their visitors to a 2-2 draw.

Ogbene was earning his sixth international cap after impressing in his previous five appearances for his country. He has scored two goals for Ireland since his first appearance in July and he added a third international goal - and his first in Dublin - against Belgium.

He then went on to provide the assist as the home side claimed a late equaliser.

Belgium took a 1-0 lead through Michy Batshuayi, the Chelsea striker currently on loan at Beşiktaş, but Ogbene hauled Ireland level before half time as he controlled the ball with his back to goal and produced an overhead kick to make it 1-1 at the Aviva Stadium.

It remained level at half time before Hans Vanaken's deflected header put Belgium back in front just before the hour.