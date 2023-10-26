Among 10 businesses across the country, Yorkshire shop The Fish Bank based in Sherburn-in-Elmet has been nominated for the Field to Frier category in the National Fish and Chip Award 2024.

The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 categories have been announced and 10 businesses have been shortlisted for the Field to Frier award.

Fish and chip shops across the country have been recognised for their excellent knowledge of potatoes and the care and chip preparation required to deliver high-quality standards. An industry panel of judges has hashed it out with entries narrowed down to the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Field to Frier category is sponsored by Isle of Ely Produce, which is responsible for providing more than two million bags of potatoes into the fish and chip industry every year. The company has been joined this year as an award partner by the Agrico variety Babylon. Babylon is a relatively new variety that has been trialled at fish and chip shops across the UK with great success over the last two years.

The Fish Bank. (Pic credit: Google)

President at the National Federation of Fish Friers and organiser of the awards, Andrew Cook, said: “We can all relate to the joyous moment of taking that first bite of a chip fresh from the frier.

“The amount of skill it takes to get the perfect balance of textures, uniform colour and moreish flavour shouldn’t be underestimated. The Field to Frier award is a fantastic opportunity for us to congratulate businesses for being at the top of their game.

“Many of the applications came in following the annual Isle of Ely Open Day where attendees learn so much about how to choose, store and fry potatoes so we’re thrilled to see so many shortlisted from across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales manager for Agrico, Alex Moore, said: “We have been working with Isle of Ely and Chippy Chat to champion best practice in regard to new varieties. Babylon is one variety which has already tested well in chippies across the UK.

“We are thrilled to be a co-sponsor of the Field to Frier Award at the 2024 National Fish and Chip Awards and wish the 10 listed shops the best of luck. We also look forward to working with the shops and sending them some Babylon to trial.”

Isle of Ely director, Oliver Boutwood, said: “This award is crucial for us to help educate shops on the basics of how to get the most from their potato supplies.

“Knowing about which varieties suit them best (this changes by geographic area), how to store and treat the potatoes and also making the best chips from what is available at any given time will help us all to serve great chips every time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fish and chip takeaway shop representing Yorkshire’s spot for the Field to Frier award is The Fish Bank based Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Nine other nominees are: The Fish Works, Largs based in Scotland, Bells Fish and Chips based in Durham, Pantrini’s based in Tyne and Wear, Fiddlers Elbow Fish and Chips based in Herefordshire, Finney’s Fish and Chips based in Wales, Henley’s of Wivenhoe based in Essex, Newington Fish Bar based in Kent and Pier Point based in Devon.