Best ice cream parlours in Yorkshire: From the oldest gelateria to the social media sensation
If you needed an excuse to grab an ice cream, which is made up of more cream than milk, or a gelato, which is made of more milk than cream, today is the day as it's National Ice Cream Day (Jul 21).
With July being Ice Cream Month since 1984 and the third Sunday in July being earmarked as National Ice Cream Day, we take a look at some of the best ice cream parlours in Yorkshire.
Granelli’s Ice Cream and Sweet Shop in Sheffield has been going for over 150 years.
Another iconic favourite that remains today is Alonzi’s Harbour Bar, in Scarborough, which still boasts its original 1950s interior.
Crema e Cioccolato, which is in Scarbrough town centre, is another seaside favourite.
Over in Whitby, Beacon Farm Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe, located in Sneaton, is popular as is Trillo’s of Whitby, which invented its own jet black ice cream.
You can also get vanilla ice cream dipped in Jet Black Whitby dust from Truly Scrumptious on the seafront. The ice cream is popular during Whitby Goth Festival.
The seaside favourite lemon top ice cream is popular all year around however and is said to have originated from Pacittos in Redcar.
The best ice cream parlours tend to be by the sea or on a farm.
Our Cow Molly is in Cliffe House Farm in Dungworth, to the west of Sheffield, is so popular people will be queuing for over an hour.
Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour is also a good shout as is Farmer Copley’s which utilises its leftover crop for handmade gelato. Yummy Yorkshire is another West Yorkshire favourite in Huddersfield.
Over in Barnsley Dolly’s Desserts went viral on TikTok during lockdown. It started out with its first premises inside Market Kitchen in Barnsley Market before getting another location in The Glassworks.
Dessert and milk bars serving up ice creams are popping up all over including Heavenly Desserts, Rassams Creamery and Icestone Gelato which have locations throughout Yorkshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.