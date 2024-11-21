Best illuminations in Yorkshire: Light Up at the pit, Barnsley Bright Nights and Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience

Meet Santa before he ventures 180m ‘darn pit,’ walk through Yorkshire’s best illuminations, and step into Christmas in a weekend of light displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of spectacular light displays have already lit up the region.

Light Night Leeds, Light Up Wakefield and now Barnsley Bright Nights will be illuminating the streets of Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Friday night (November 22) experience live music, interactive installations, and a range of light displays.

Light Up Festival at National Coal Mining Museum of England which returns this weekend

Over the weekend there'll be light processions as well as a range of other free activities.

Lotherton Hall in Leeds will be lit up this weekend with visitors being invited to ‘step into Christmas.’

On an enchanted woodland walk filled with interactive festive traditions, experience a glimpse of Christmas past in the Hall before decorating gingerbread with Mrs Claus, and enjoy some mischief with the elves in the Elf Village as well as meeting Santa Claus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Coal Mining Museum of England is once again hosting a three-day long Light Up Festival starting this Friday (November 22).

There'll be live music at NCMME

This year’s festival will feature an array of light displays, including mesmerising projections by Yorkshire artist Fabric Lenny.

One of the highlights of the festival is the arrival of a sculpture inspired by the coal mining canaries to symbolise hope and resilience. Sentinel is a large-scale and immersive artwork by Studio Vertigo.

There’ll be an interactive VR experience alongside the visiting exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will make a special appearance, arriving at the museum to make his journey underground. There he will stay, meeting with families, sharing gifts, and capturing Christmas wishes until he returns to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Miners helping out at Light Up Festival

The festival, funded by Wakefield Council through the Connecting Culture grant as part of the Light Up Wakefield series for Our Year 2024, will offer lots of pop-up activities including fire artists, storytelling, carols, and music from Hade Edge Brass Band.

On Sunday (November 24) there’ll be a lantern parade where families who took part in a series of workshops will showcase their creations.