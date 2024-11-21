Best illuminations in Yorkshire: Light Up at the pit, Barnsley Bright Nights and Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience
A range of spectacular light displays have already lit up the region.
Light Night Leeds, Light Up Wakefield and now Barnsley Bright Nights will be illuminating the streets of Yorkshire.
From Friday night (November 22) experience live music, interactive installations, and a range of light displays.
Over the weekend there'll be light processions as well as a range of other free activities.
Lotherton Hall in Leeds will be lit up this weekend with visitors being invited to ‘step into Christmas.’
On an enchanted woodland walk filled with interactive festive traditions, experience a glimpse of Christmas past in the Hall before decorating gingerbread with Mrs Claus, and enjoy some mischief with the elves in the Elf Village as well as meeting Santa Claus.
National Coal Mining Museum of England is once again hosting a three-day long Light Up Festival starting this Friday (November 22).
This year’s festival will feature an array of light displays, including mesmerising projections by Yorkshire artist Fabric Lenny.
One of the highlights of the festival is the arrival of a sculpture inspired by the coal mining canaries to symbolise hope and resilience. Sentinel is a large-scale and immersive artwork by Studio Vertigo.
There’ll be an interactive VR experience alongside the visiting exhibition.
Santa will make a special appearance, arriving at the museum to make his journey underground. There he will stay, meeting with families, sharing gifts, and capturing Christmas wishes until he returns to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
The festival, funded by Wakefield Council through the Connecting Culture grant as part of the Light Up Wakefield series for Our Year 2024, will offer lots of pop-up activities including fire artists, storytelling, carols, and music from Hade Edge Brass Band.
On Sunday (November 24) there’ll be a lantern parade where families who took part in a series of workshops will showcase their creations.
Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum England, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors from near and far to the Museum for our annual Light Up Festival. It’s important that we celebrate our rich heritage of coal mining, and it will be brought to life through stunning light displays, interactive experiences, and festive activities. It’s not only a magical way to start the festive season but the perfect way to find out more about our past. We can’t wait to share this enchanting experience with families and friends, on what will be an incredible three days.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.