The Yorkshire Dales has so much to offer when it comes to breathtaking views and dramatic landscapes.

With the sun coming out and summer in full swing, people are eager to explore new places to walk or hike - not just for some exercise but also to sightsee.

The Yorkshire Dales has been one of the most popular areas of the region for hikers or casual strollers.

We’ve compiled a list of the best walking routes in the Dales according to TripAdvisor.

A Peacock butterfly with a backdrop of Ingleborough. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ingleborough

Ingleborough is the second highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, however, it is also doable for those who would like a relaxing stroll with the interesting route up from Clapham, which offers beautiful scenery from the top.

Janet's Foss

Gordale Beck cascades over Janet's Foss near Malham. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The walk up to this small but stunning waterfall and pool near Gordale Scar, Malhamdale, is perfect for hikers and avid walkers alike. It is situated in a fairytale-like woodland along the footpath from the village of Malham.

Hardraw Force

Another waterfall nestled within the Dales, Hardraw Force is a wooded ravine just outside the picturesque village of Hardraw in Hawes. The falls were used as a location in the 1991 movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner, in the scene where Maid Marian catches Robin Hood bathing under a waterfall.

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Malham Cove

This large curved limestone formation was created by a waterfall that carried meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age period more than 12,000 years ago. It has since become a prime attraction for nature lovers and hikers. The pavement was a filming location in the 1992 Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights starring Ralph Fiennes.

Norber Erratics

These are one of the most exceptional groups of glacial erratic boulders in Britain.

Malham Tarn

Malham Tarn is a glacial lake near Malham Village and it is owned by the National Trust. Novelist, Charles Kingsley, was inspired by Malham Tarn to write his 1863 book The Water-Babies, A Fairy Tale for a Land Baby.

Pennine Way National Trail

The length of the trail is 268 miles from Edale, Derbyshire Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales and Northumberland National Park and ends at Kirk Yetholm, inside the Scottish border.

The Dales Way

This 78.5-mile walk covers two National Parks: the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the Lake District National Park. It’s designed mainly for serious hikers who enjoy the challenge of completing routes on foot. It is possible, for people who enjoy challenging themselves rather than just going out for a stroll, to complete the route in roughly four days, but most walkers take around a week to complete it.

Kettlewell

This quaint village in the Dales has three great pubs, perfect to take a break in between walks. With its magnificent views and historic background, it’s a great place to go walking with the family.

Whernside

Another challenging route is Whernside, the highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the highest peak of North Yorkshire.

Aysgarth Falls

These three falls are a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Great Britain. It is surrounded by stunning woodland and farmland, perfect for countryside and nature lovers.