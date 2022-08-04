Yorkshire walks: Best places in the Yorkshire Dales to go for a walk in the sun where you can admire the beautiful hills, rivers, caves and moors
With the sun coming out and summer in full swing, people are eager to explore new places to walk or hike - not just for some exercise but also to sightsee.
The Yorkshire Dales has been one of the most popular areas of the region for hikers or casual strollers.
We’ve compiled a list of the best walking routes in the Dales according to TripAdvisor.
Ingleborough
Ingleborough is the second highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, however, it is also doable for those who would like a relaxing stroll with the interesting route up from Clapham, which offers beautiful scenery from the top.
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 241 reviews.
Janet's Foss
The walk up to this small but stunning waterfall and pool near Gordale Scar, Malhamdale, is perfect for hikers and avid walkers alike. It is situated in a fairytale-like woodland along the footpath from the village of Malham.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 668 reviews.
Hardraw Force
Another waterfall nestled within the Dales, Hardraw Force is a wooded ravine just outside the picturesque village of Hardraw in Hawes. The falls were used as a location in the 1991 movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner, in the scene where Maid Marian catches Robin Hood bathing under a waterfall.
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 915 reviews.
Malham Cove
This large curved limestone formation was created by a waterfall that carried meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age period more than 12,000 years ago. It has since become a prime attraction for nature lovers and hikers. The pavement was a filming location in the 1992 Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights starring Ralph Fiennes.
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,563 reviews.
Norber Erratics
These are one of the most exceptional groups of glacial erratic boulders in Britain.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 83 reviews.
Malham Tarn
Malham Tarn is a glacial lake near Malham Village and it is owned by the National Trust. Novelist, Charles Kingsley, was inspired by Malham Tarn to write his 1863 book The Water-Babies, A Fairy Tale for a Land Baby.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 296 reviews.
Pennine Way National Trail
The length of the trail is 268 miles from Edale, Derbyshire Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales and Northumberland National Park and ends at Kirk Yetholm, inside the Scottish border.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18 reviews.
The Dales Way
This 78.5-mile walk covers two National Parks: the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the Lake District National Park. It’s designed mainly for serious hikers who enjoy the challenge of completing routes on foot. It is possible, for people who enjoy challenging themselves rather than just going out for a stroll, to complete the route in roughly four days, but most walkers take around a week to complete it.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 105 reviews.
Kettlewell
This quaint village in the Dales has three great pubs, perfect to take a break in between walks. With its magnificent views and historic background, it’s a great place to go walking with the family.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 192 reviews.
Whernside
Another challenging route is Whernside, the highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the highest peak of North Yorkshire.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 28 reviews.
Aysgarth Falls
These three falls are a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Great Britain. It is surrounded by stunning woodland and farmland, perfect for countryside and nature lovers.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,989 reviews.