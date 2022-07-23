Helen Skelton with her sons on the new climbing frame at The Playhive, Stockeld Park in Wetherby

There’s nothing BBC Countryfile and former Blue Peter presenter Helen loves more than getting outdoors with her children.

Helen lives in Leeds with her two boys Ernie and Louis, and baby daughter Elsie, whom she shares with husband Richie Myler. The couple announced their separation earlier this year.

She spoke with Yorkshire Post reporter, Sophie Mei Lan, while their children played on the climbing frame at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, about all the best places to visit in Yorkshire.

Helen enjoys exploring the vast Yorkshire countryside, particularly the Yorkshire Dales.

“We spend a lot of time in the Dales, Bolton Abbey, Swinsty Reservoir, anywhere the kids can get out and around to be honest,” said Helen.

Whether you want a gentle stroll on the path or exploring the woods, you can find Swinsty Reservoir adjacent to Fewston Reservoir, running 10 miles north of Otley and west of Harrogate.

Helen, who turned 39 on Tuesday, the hottest day on record in the UK (July 19), posted a family photo on instagram from her garden that evening of her “playing out late with the boys,” after enjoying a splash in the paddling pool.

The busy mother-of-three who has recently returned to our screens on Channel 5’s Summer on the Farm Live which is filmed in Barnsley, is like a lot of parents who will be going with the flow this Summer holidays.

When asked what Helen’s plans are for the summer, she replied: “Everyday as it comes so who knows? I have literally made no plans.”