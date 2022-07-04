The programme, which will be broadcast every night this week on Channel 5, once again comes from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

Presenter Helen Skelton is joined by Martin Hughes-Games for a week's worth of live action from the Nicholson family farm near Barnsley.

Rob and Dave Nicholson are once again opening their doors to the film crews, meaning fans of the show can get updates on how all the animals are faring.

Helen Skelton at Cannon Hall Farm

Stars of The Yorkshire Vet will also be on hand to give updates, tips and facts about the animals' health, and JB Gill is also out and about across the country meeting farmers and craftspeople.

Dr Amir Khan will be joining the team in the studio to discuss mythbusting hayfever remedies and explaining why everyone should eat more watercress.

A statement from producers of the show - Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios - said: "We'll be trying some of the delicious food and drink from around the UK, plus Cannon Hall Farm chef Tim Bilton will be cooking up a storm with some incredible recipes to make this summer.

"We've also got knife making, bird watching, dancing, kayaking, sheep shearing, lambing, hay baling, bee keeping... to name just come of the fun you can expect live on the farm this summer."