Helen Skelton announces she and husband Richie Myler ‘no longer a couple’

The 38-year-old Countryfile and Blue Peter star announced the news in a post on her Instagram stories on Monday night.

She wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Photo taken by James Hardisty.

Skelton and 31-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – sons Ernie and Louis, and baby daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December last year.

Skelton told Hello! magazine in January: “I was convinced I was having a girl. Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”