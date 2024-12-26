Best-selling author to release her latest novel - one rejected 30 years ago

A best-selling author whose journey as a professional writer didn’t begin until she was 60 is about to release her latest novel – which was rejected by publishers three decades ago.

Val Wood, who turned 90 in November, packed the typed manuscript away in a chest in her spare room, until she recently thought she should give it another go.

Foster’s Mill – originally written as a follow-up to Val’s award-winning debut The Hungry Tide – will be released in paperback on January 16.

“At the time it was rejected, I was 60 years old and never imagined that Foster’s Mill would one day see the light of day, and certainly not 30 years later.” Val said.

“Last year, I stumbled upon the manuscript again and thought, ‘Why not give it another look?’ I revisited the story, polished it up using the skills I’ve developed over the last three decades and this time, the publishers loved it.

“It just goes to show that sometimes, stories aren’t meant to stay hidden. I’m so excited to finally share this novel with my readers, and I’m deeply grateful for their support over the years.”

The Hungry Tide won the prestigious Catherine Cookson Prize for Fiction in 1994 and has remained a favourite among readers for three decades, having been reissued several times.

Foster’s Mill takes readers back to the richly drawn world of The Hungry Tide, blending Val’s signature historical storytelling with new, compelling characters.

Val’s story serves as an inspiration to anyone hesitant to begin a new venture later in life. Despite the rise of digital and social media transforming the literary landscape, she has navigated the changes with enthusiasm, proving that adaptability is key at any age.

She said: "It’s never too late to start something new, pursue your passions, or explore your creative potential.

"Writing has been a lifeline for me - an outlet that has kept my mind active and allowed me to continue learning and growing.

"Fiction allows us to explore new ideas and worlds; it has both helped me through challenging times and kept me feeling young at heart.”

The world of publishing has changed beyond recognition but she says she has embraced the changes and is strong believer in looking ahead: "I wrote my first novel on a word processor, and over the last 30 years, the world of publishing has changed dramatically. The internet reshaped the writing process, and now social media is an essential part of being an author.