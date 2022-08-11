Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car dealership, Brindley Group, has compiled a list of the UK’s family attractions, ranking each one based on their importance for family days out.

The ranking is based on an average review score from Google and TripAdvisor combined, onsite dining, onsite parking, child ticket price value, adult ticket price value and family of four ticket price value.

From this research, here are Yorkshire’s top 10 family attractions.

Leeds Discovery Centre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

1 - Leeds Discovery Centre

With a score of 75 out of 90, this children’s museum made it to the top of the list.

2 - Eureka! The National Children’s Museum

This museum got a score of 72.

3 - Richmondshire Museum

This museum came in third place with a score of 71.

4 - The Deep

At a score of 70, The Deep came in fourth on the list.

5 - The Endeavour Experience

This centre got a score of 67.

6 - Yorkshire Wildlife Park

This magnificent park filled with nature and wildlife achieved a score of 66.

7 - Gulliver’s Valley

The amusement park got a score of 65

8 - Tropical World, Roundhay Park

This zoo got an overall score of 65.

9 - Skelmanthorpe Textile Heritage Centre

With a score of 62, this children’s museum came in ninth place.

10 - Lightwater Valley