Car dealership, Brindley Group, has compiled a list of the UK’s family attractions, ranking each one based on their importance for family days out.
The ranking is based on an average review score from Google and TripAdvisor combined, onsite dining, onsite parking, child ticket price value, adult ticket price value and family of four ticket price value.
From this research, here are Yorkshire’s top 10 family attractions.
1 - Leeds Discovery Centre
With a score of 75 out of 90, this children’s museum made it to the top of the list.
2 - Eureka! The National Children’s Museum
This museum got a score of 72.
3 - Richmondshire Museum
This museum came in third place with a score of 71.
4 - The Deep
At a score of 70, The Deep came in fourth on the list.
5 - The Endeavour Experience
This centre got a score of 67.
6 - Yorkshire Wildlife Park
This magnificent park filled with nature and wildlife achieved a score of 66.
7 - Gulliver’s Valley
The amusement park got a score of 65
8 - Tropical World, Roundhay Park
This zoo got an overall score of 65.
9 - Skelmanthorpe Textile Heritage Centre
With a score of 62, this children’s museum came in ninth place.
10 - Lightwater Valley
This theme park got a score of 61.