There are plenty of theme parks in Yorkshire.

With the recent spike in temperatures across the region, families will be looking into fun ways their children can cool off in the heat.

Whether your children enjoy experiencing a real life Wipeout adventure on an inflatable course or the thrill of water slides, there is something for every age group.

Adults can also enjoy what’s in store at one of these water parks as there is lots to do including kayaking, paddle boarding and open water swimming.

Here are the best water parks in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

North Yorkshire Water Park, Scarborough

The amusement park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 521 reviews.

Its address is: Long Causeway Road, Wykeham, Lakes, YO13 9QU.

Opening hours

The main gate is open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8pm.

Calypso Cove Waterpark, Barnsley

This park has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,200 reviews.

Its address is: Metrodome Leisure Complex Queens Ground, Queens Road, Barnsley, S71 1AN.

Opening hours

(Term time)

Mondays: 10am to 12pm

Tuesdays: 10am to 3pm

Wednesdays: 10am to 6pm

Thursdays: 10am to 12pm

Fridays: 10am to 6pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 5pm

(School holidays)

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Alpamare UK, Scarborough

This park has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,583 reviews.

Its address is: 28 Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PH.

The opening hours vary depending on the dates, you can find out this information by visiting the Alpamare UK website.

Hemsworth Water Park, Pontefract

The Google rating for this park is 4.4 stars with 1,838 reviews.

Its address is: Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, Pontefract, WF9 5JB.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 4pm

Fridays: 8am to 3.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: Closed

Flamingo Land Resort, Malton

The park has a Google rating of four stars with 6,942 reviews.

Its address is: Kirby Misperton, Malton, YO17 6UX.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm.

Sheffield Cable Waterski and Aqua Park

This water park has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 197 reviews.

The address is: Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5PQ.

The opening times can be found on the water park’s website.

Clifton Park, Rotherham

This park has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 864 reviews.

The address is: Doncaster Road, Rotherham, S65 2BH.

Opening hours