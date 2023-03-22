News you can trust since 1754
Bethany Hainsworth: Police appeal to public to help find missing 26-year-old Yorkshire woman

Police are appealing for the public’s help to track down a missing woman from Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT

Bethany Hainsworth, who is 26, was last seen on Albert Street in Elland, West Yorkshire, shortly before 7am this morning (Mar 22). West Yorkshire Police said officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe a well.

A police appeal said: “She is described white female, approximately 5ft2, of slight build with purple hair. She is believed to be wearing a zebra print hooded top, dark grey trousers and white Nike trainers with a black tick. Bethany is known to frequent Elland and Halifax Town Centre.”

Anyone who may have seen Bethany or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 227 of March 3. Alternatively, contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

