The reindeers which have delighted crowds at previous Beverley Festivals of Christmas have been cancelled due to government restrictions.

There will be no reindeer to accompany Santa in the festival parade through the town this year which is due to take place this Sunday (December 8).

Rudolph visits from the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre, Scotland, but the restrictions caused by bluetongue has led to the cancellation.

Bluetongue is a notifiable insect-borne viral disease that affects sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as goats, and camelids such as llamas.

The reindeers delighting the crowds at Beverley

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding Council, said: “We are disappointed that the reindeers will not feature at this year’s festival but as the welfare of the animals is of upmost importance, we have been directed by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs that they are unable to travel into our area.’’

“The festival will now feature an additional live ice carving sculpture in Saturday Market and Santa will still be in attendance to spread Christmas cheer at this wonderful time of the year, along with over 125 stalls offering a range of food, drinks and Christmas gifts.”