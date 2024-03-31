Beverley: Plans to turn former underground water reservoir into four-bedroomed house
The former Yorkshire Water reservoir would be converted into a home with a games room, sauna and triple garage, under plans which were first submitted to East Yorkshire Council last year.
Planning agents say only the barrel vaulted rooftop of the reservoir on Walkington Road near Beverley is visible. It's next to a quarry and another working reservoir and stands in large grounds.
The plans include an extension to create a small first floor for one bedroom. The other three would be on the ground floor, along with living rooms facing an internal courtyard, created by removing some of the roof of the original reservoir.
Documents online state that the plans conform to council policies by reusing an existing building without significant alterations and fits the bracket of being of "exceptional quality or truly outstanding innovative design."
They add: “A material consideration is that although the site is outside the defined development limits it is not open countryside but a previously developed site comprising a large former reservoir. The proposal is a good use of existing resources – of re-use of brownfield land."