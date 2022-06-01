Beverley racegoer given lifetime ban after sexual touching of TV presenter and Married At First Sight star

The incident happened on Raceday, a social media channel run by Racing TV, on Saturday when Amy Christophers, 35, was interviewing a group of racegoers, according to the Racing Post.

The hand of a man was mimicking riding a horse when seen making contact towards the behind of Christophers, who appeared on Channel 4's Married At First Sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then says to the camera “put that online” while the presenter appears appalled by his behaviour.

Amy Christophers, 35 was left shocked after a man inappropriately touched her while she was presenting on Racing TV. Pictured is Amy during her appearance on Married At First Sight. Photo supplied by Channel 4.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Christophers posted: “I was shocked! I was working, that’s not ok, if you think sexual contact without consent is ok then maybe you’re the problem too!”

Sally Iggulden, chief executive at Beverley, said the track has a zero-tolerance approach to “inappropriate disrespect” and is working to issue the ban to the racegoer.